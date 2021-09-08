Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Laptop has a 14-inch OLED screen and weighs 1 kg – Computer – News

Experience a brighter and clearer display with the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED lightweight laptop. This slim device offers a 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen to provide deep blacks and vivid colors. In fact, it boasts 9,216,000 pixels, up to 550 nits of brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Complemented by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, it’s great for working from home. Alternatively, its 180-degree ErgoLift hinge makes sharing content with coworkers in the office easier. All the while, the ASUS ScreenPad provides an additional screen to maximize your productivity. And you’ll never have to wait longer than 0.2 ms for it to respond to tasks, providing a smooth action. Moreover, the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED features a fingerprint power button for faster login. Finally, use it all day, as it provides a 70% reduction in harmful blue light.
