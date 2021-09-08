Get ready: Deer season is coming

It's always a game of cat and mouse on early-season muley bucks. Above all else, you'll need to focus on being patient. Getting close to a mature muley buck takes effort, and after two previous attempts in as many days on this early-season monarch, another mistake could send him over the mountain this time. On the previous attempt, I made it to 60 yards before the gig was up, and if it wasn’t for a curious forky, an arrow release was certain. All I had to do was wait on them to make the next move, and by all accounts, the trio of bucks would feed into slam-dunk range in minutes. But then Mr. Forky popped up just 15 yards away. Even his young eyes knew something wasn’t quite right, and the longer he stared, the more nervous the trio got. Seconds turned into minutes, and eventually all eyes were on me. As the weight of bad luck seemed to hang around my neck like heavy chains, all I could do was watch as my target buck moved across the drainage out of sight.