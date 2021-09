We are already aware that there is not going to be a Galaxy Note this year. However, Samsung did confirm that there will be a Note launch next year. However, we are still not sure if the series is going to exist in the long term. You see, the biggest feature of the Note series was the S-Pen. The feature is available on both the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z series, making the Note series an odd one. Now, it does seem like Samsung has no interest in bringing the Note series back.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO