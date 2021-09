There will not be a referendum on transit expansion put before voters in 2022, according to the top elected official in county government. After two referendums on transit expansion were put before voters in 2019 and 2020 — with both of them being rejected — it would be understandable if residents have been wondering if Gwinnett's leaders plan to put another transit referendum on the 2022 ballot.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO