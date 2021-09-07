CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Storey on becoming Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Storey, the 17-time Paralympic champion, speaks to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent after becoming Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time.

BBC

Paralympics: Husband praises 'incredible' Dame Sarah Storey

Dame Sarah Storey's husband has said his family are "so incredibly proud" of her after she became Great Britain's most successful Paralympian. The 43-year-old defended the women's C4-5 road race title to win her 17th Paralympic gold medal. Storey, who lives in Cheshire, now has 28 Paralympic medals since making...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sarah Storey taking nothing for granted as landmark gold medal beckons

Dame Sarah Storey insists gaining outright status as Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian is far from a formality as she is “not that infallible”.Cycling star Storey emulated Mike Kenny’s long-standing national record of 16 golds by breezing to victory in Tuesday’s C5 time trial to claim her second title at Tokyo 2020.The irrepressible 43-year-old has a chance to end the Games having made an unprecedented 17 career trips to the top of the Paralympic podium in GB colours, with the C4-5 road race to come on Thursday.Show some love for @DameSarahStorey's @Paralympics medal cabinet 👇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉#Toyko2020 🗼#ParalympicsGB#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/RzByc4YqqI— British Cycling (@BritishCycling)...
SPORTS
Sarah Storey
Great Britain’s sport-by-sport report at end of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Great Britain finished runners-up in the Tokyo Paralympics medal table following a total haul of 124. The figure – second only to China – comprised 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze, with GB securing titles in 18 of the 19 sports entered. Here, the PA news agency hands out...
SPORTS
The Independent

Paralympics day nine: Dame Sarah Storey writes another golden chapter

Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after fighting back to take the 17th gold medal of her career.Cycling star Storey powered home in the C4-5 road race to move past the 16-gold tally of former swimmer Mike Kenny, who she had matched on Tuesday by winning the C5 time trial.On a glittering morning for Great Britain amidst the rain and gloom at the Fuji International Speedway, there was also a British one-two in the men’s C1-3 event, with Benjamin Watson taking ahead of compatriot Fin Graham.Storey, who won her first five Paralympic golds in swimming before switching...
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain’s Victoria Rumary takes bronze in Paralympic archery

British archer Victoria Rumary won bronze on her Paralympic debut in the W1 women’s individual event in Tokyo.Having defeated Brazilian Rejane Candida Da Silva and Italy’s Asia Pellizzari earlier on Wednesday, the 33-year-old was denied progression to the gold medal match by a 127-107 loss to Czech Sarka Musilova.Rumary recovered from that setback to earn the final podium place at Yumenoshima Final Field courtesy of a 131-123 success against American Lia Coryell.Rumary first took up archery as a 14-year-old, made her international debut six years ago, and came into these games ranked world number one in the W1 category.There was a second bronze medal for Britain in the table tennis. The men’s class 8 team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson secured it after going down 2-0 in their semi-final against China. Read More Tokyo Paralympics: What do the swimming S codes meanParalympic classifications explained: What do the categories mean?Tokyo 2021 Paralympics live: Sarah Storey wins gold medal in cycling
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Your performances have lifted the nation’: Queen congratulates Paralympians from Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The Queen has sent a message congratulating the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team and all Commonwealthathletes as the Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end.Her Majesty commended the “commitment, dedication and adaptability” shown by the athletes throughout the last two weeks. ParalympicsGB ended the Games in second place on the medal table, with 124 medals including 41 golds.In a message published on the royal family’s official website and Twitter account, the Queen said: “I offer my warm congratulations to Paralympic athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, on their enormous...
POLITICS
BBC

Emma Raducanu: The making of Great Britain's US Open finalist

Raducanu v Fernandez - 2021 US Open women's singles final. Date: 11 September Time: 21:00 BST Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary and match report on the website and app. Emma...
TENNIS
SkySports

SailGP: Great Britain's SailGP team motivated for Saint-Tropez duel

Ainslie returned to the British team for the previous event in Denmark, following time out to welcome his son Fox into the world and he immediately increased the team's intensity. After qualifying for the three-team winner-takes-all final, the British outfit's chances to win it were scuppered by a contentious penalty...
SPORTS
newschain

Paralympians call for increased exposure after history-making Tokyo show

Leading members of Great Britain’s history-making Paralympics team say it is vital disability sport becomes a “continuous story” and that athletes are not perceived to “hide back in a hole” in between Games. ParalympicsGB is riding a wave of publicity after returning from Tokyo 2020 second in the medal table...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu tipped to become Britain’s first billion-dollar sportsperson

British sport welcomed a new superstar into their ranks on Saturday night as Emma Raducanu clinched the US Open title without dropping a set.The 18-year-old, competing in her first season on the WTA Tour, is the country’s first female Grand Slam winner in 44 years and the first qualifier to ever win one of the four major tournaments.And given her age, success and marketability, she has now been tipped to potentially become the UK’s first billion-dollar sportsperson.As reported by The Guardian, PR guru Mark Borkowski said: “This is the start of something epic. She is a billion-dollar girl, no doubt...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ethan Hayter: British cycling is thriving as latest star makes statement at Tour of Britain

Prior to the summer, you would have been forgiven for thinking British cycling was in a period of transition.On the road, it was only the second year since 2011 that a British rider had not won either the Giro d’Italia or Tour de France, while on the track the USA, Denmark and Italy seemed to be closing the gap on Team GB after more than a decade of playing catch-up.But look a little more forensically at the flurry of riders coming through and it shouldn’t have been a surprise that a swarm of UK-based talent would announce themselves on the...
WORLD
BBC

Brendon Prince: Round-Britain paddleboarder completes challenge

Brendon Prince: Round-Britain paddleboarder completes challenge. A sea safety campaigner has become the first person to paddleboard around mainland Britain. Brendon Prince said it was a "special moment" to be escorted back to Torquay by a flotilla of paddleboards. He took on the challenge to raise awareness of water safety...
WORLD

