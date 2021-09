Mexico’s Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, annulling rules in the northern state of Coahulia that had made terminating a pregnancy a criminal act. Although the decision will initially only affect Coahulia, a state on the Texas border, the landmark decision holds implications for the whole of Mexico. The ruling establishes “obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges”, court president Arturo Zaldivar said, meaning that they will be compelled to act the same way in similar cases. It is, moreover, the first time a supreme court in the country has debated whether...