Sherburn– A resident reported to the Sherburn City Council on Tuesday an issue with the dust control on city-owned streets. He wanted to know why some residents had to pay their own dust control and some streets were paid for by the city. He mentioned S. Prairie, Lynn Street, Cargill Street and others. The council had done a traffic count on the streets that they paid for. The resident asked that a traffic count be done on the other streets to see if they are also used enough to warrant the city paying the dust control.