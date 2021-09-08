CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Suing for a mask mandate

 4 days ago

Has Minnesota’s health policy become politicized? Apparently, yes. Last year Gov. Tim Walz asked for and received approval for emergency powers that allowed him to issue rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state. They were widespread and very impactful. Restaurants, bars and health clubs were ordered to close. People were told to work from home where possible. People were ordered to wear masks in public places, including schools. The state had all kinds of directives for spacing and sanitizing in schools, and for when schools had to go to distance learning.

Detroit, MIPosted by
Reuters

Detroit hospital system sued over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

(Reuters) - Dozens of employees of the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit have filed a lawsuit claiming the system's requirement that they receive COVID-19 vaccines violates their constitutional right to bodily integrity. About 50 nurses, doctors and other Henry Ford employees filed a complaint in Detroit federal court on...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Court rules for Florida governor, reinstates ban on mask mandates in state's schools

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Florida appeals court ruled in favor of Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, effectively reinstating his ban on mask mandates in the state's public schools. The decision by the First District Court of Appeals reverses a previous ruling by a Florida district court judge who found in a lawsuit brought by parents that the state did not have authority to ban the face-covering mandates.
Exeter, NHWMUR.com

More New Hampshire school districts sued over mask mandates

EXETER, N.H. — The battle over school mask mandates in New Hampshire is back in court, as the list of districts being sued by parents grows. The Exeter-area school district is the latest to be sued by parents over mandating masks. Attorney Robert Fojo recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of 23 families. He also represents 17 families in a lawsuit filed in July against the Londonderry, Epping and Timberlane districts.
Iowa Statedistrictadministration.com

DeSantis fires back on masks as disabled students are now suing Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed a trial court’s judgment that would allow school districts to require all students to wear masks to combat the spread of COVID-19. The appeal was filed in the 1st District Court of Appeal soon after the final judgment was recorded late Thursday afternoon in the 2nd Judicial Circuit.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Group of teachers suing OKCPS over mask requirement

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A group of five teachers is now suing Oklahoma City Public Schools after getting suspended for not following the district's mask policy. OKCPS was one of the first to break with Senate Bill 658 before Wednesday's court ruling saying that districts can require masks, with exemptions.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas sues 6 school districts that defied governor's order, imposed mask requirements

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday he's suing at least six districts that defied Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates at public schools. Paxton said the Elgin, Galveston, Richardson, Round Rock, Sherman and Spring school systems are among those not following the law, adding that an ongoing list of those out of compliance will be updated with possibly more districts that could face the state's legal wrath. The attorney general also said earlier this summer that the legislature could vote to cut funding to districts that defy the governor's order.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Why Henry Ford employees suing over vaccine mandate pulled suit

Henry Ford Health System employees challenging the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal to a federal judge Friday, hours before they were to participate in a hearing seeking a halt to the hospital's policy. The employees on Friday withdrew their motion asking for a temporary restraining...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Can the Federal Government Legally Mandate a Vaccine?

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The government's expansive new rules will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. The new order will directly impact between 80 and 100 million people.

