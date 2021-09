The agricultural industry provides a variety of opportunities to professionals interested in this often misunderstood field. According to the employment resource AGCareers.com, more than 250 career profiles are available to people interested in a career in agriculture. And while jobs in agriculture may not be as prevalent as they were a few centuries ago, when 72 percent of the workforce was employed in farm occupations in the United States, agriculture remains a booming industry that dramatically affects the nation’s economy. Today, one in 12 American jobs depend on agriculture, according to the career resource Payscale.