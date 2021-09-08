Truman plans city-wide clean-up

TRUMAN– A city-wide clean-up in the city of Truman is slated to take place Saturday, Sept. 25. The city council worked to solidify plans during Tuesday evening’s meeting. The council was originally looking at holding the event from Friday to Sunday, but decided on Saturday only. The plan is to have four roll-off dumpsters available for residents to use to dispose of trash at no charge. While a location hasn’t been set yet, the plan is to have them available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until full.