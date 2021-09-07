Silent Disco with The Producers UK at Samsung KX

Dancing in complete silence, to whatever beat is in your head. No we’re kidding. It can feel that way when you take the headphones off, though. At this silent disco you can immerse yourself in a room full of bangers, which have been slightly personalised. Whether you’re into rock or pop, or just fancy an all-out party, Samsung KX has your back. Play what you like, and marvel at the room where you’ll see all the moves going on, from headbangs to power-pop poses with invisible microphones. They also have a colour system on the headphones, one for each genre, so if you can see everyone’s switched to the same colour – it’s probably an absolute tune, so you best switch over. You’ll quickly get over the self-consciousness that comes with singing into a silent room.