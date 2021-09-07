CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent Disco with The Producers UK at Samsung KX

Cover picture for the articleDancing in complete silence, to whatever beat is in your head. No we’re kidding. It can feel that way when you take the headphones off, though. At this silent disco you can immerse yourself in a room full of bangers, which have been slightly personalised. Whether you’re into rock or pop, or just fancy an all-out party, Samsung KX has your back. Play what you like, and marvel at the room where you’ll see all the moves going on, from headbangs to power-pop poses with invisible microphones. They also have a colour system on the headphones, one for each genre, so if you can see everyone’s switched to the same colour – it’s probably an absolute tune, so you best switch over. You’ll quickly get over the self-consciousness that comes with singing into a silent room.

The technique known as Kintsugi has been around for a long time. The old tale is that Ashikaga Yoshimasa, the eighth shogun of the Ashikaga shogunate, broke his favourite mug – so he sent it to China to be repaired. It came back whole, usable, still his favourite. Just showing a couple cracks here and there, all neatly repaired with a decorative (and tea-tight, presumably heat-resistant) glue. Since then people haven’t had to be quite as sad about smashing up their favourite porcelain.
