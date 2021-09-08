Faribault County considers pipeline
BLUE EARTH– Could there be a pipeline running through part of Faribault County someday?. Maybe, if the plans of a company called Summit Carbon Solutions come to fruition. According to company representative Quinn Slaven, who appeared virtually at the Faribault County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the company is seeking to capture carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants before they are released into the atmosphere.www.fairmontsentinel.com
