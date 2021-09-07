CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Construction and maintenance projects may affect areas of campus

uoregon.edu
 7 days ago

Campus Planning and Facilities Management has updated its running list of closures and other activities that affect travel, access and planning on campus. Campus Planning and Facilities Management broadcasts important campus notifications in a variety of ways to keep the university community informed about building maintenance, emergency management testing, construction and other campus planning and facility projects.

around.uoregon.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Construction#Building Maintenance#Signage#Atrium#Emergency Management#Osha#The Fine Arts Studios#Cpfm Lock And Key Shop#Klamath Hall Hvac#Cpfm Warehouse Suite#Uo

Comments / 0

Community Policy