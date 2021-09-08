CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Rabun; Stephens A THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...STEPHENS...EASTERN HABERSHAM...CENTRAL RABUN AND OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM EDT At 227 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with intense lightning 8 miles east of Toccoa, or 6 miles southwest of Westminster, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Toccoa, Seneca, Walhalla, Clayton, Westminster, Gumlog, Martin, Avalon, Tallulah Falls and Lake Rabun. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

