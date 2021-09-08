Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storms approach. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Oconee Mountains THUNDERSTORMS WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT FRANKLIN STEPHENS...EASTERN RABUN...NORTHWESTERN HART AND CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 AM EDT At 309 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with intense lightning along a line extending from 6 miles east of Clayton to 5 miles west of Carnesville, and moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Toccoa, Walhalla, Carnesville, Westminster, Lavonia, Gumlog, Canon, Bowersville, Martin and Avalon. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.