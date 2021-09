A wound is a type of injury that damages the top layer of the skin. It can be either superficial or deep, with punctures, scrapes, and abrasions being examples of superficial wounds while lacerations are an example of a deep wound. Abrasions are caused by friction rubbing against the skin while lacerations occur because something has broken through it. Deep wounds often involve muscle tissue or bone which makes them more difficult to heal than shallow ones like scratches and cuts.