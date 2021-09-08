CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: Dollar stands tall amid Delta covid variant, US stimulus woes, Bitcoin stabilizes

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 8:. The market mood remains tepid amid mostly lower Asian markets, as they followed a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight. Spiking cases of Delta covid variant in the US and potential restrictions reignited economic concern, souring the investors’ sentiment while boosting the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal. The S&P 500 futures post small gains while Treasury yields remains on the defensive.

