Forex Today: Dollar stands tall amid Delta covid variant, US stimulus woes, Bitcoin stabilizes

Global stocks bounced back today as investors reflected on the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.30%. At the same time, futures tied to US indices like Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 also rose by more than 0.40%. These gains helped to offset most of the losses that happened this week. In its decision this week, the ECB decided to slow down the pace of asset purchases as the region rebounded. But in a statement, Christine Lagarde said that the bank was not tapering its purchases and was not considering hiking interest rates any time soon. Investors also cheered an upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden as the two countries attempt to mend the relationship.