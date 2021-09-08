Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Sept 8

Preorders for Mondo Masters of the Universe Hordak Variant at Power-Con The ruthless leader of the Evil Horde will get a makeover, for those lucky enough to capture him. And it’ll take all the power and honor of Grayskull…in the form of a ticket to Power-Con this weekend at the Anaheim Hilton in California. The original 1/6 scale Hordak figures sold out in minutes from Mondo, though some other sites, like our partners at Entertainment Earth, still have him. (Superhero Hype earns fees based on any sales through EE site links.) But for those who brave the good journey, a newer version in TV cartoon-inspired colors can come home. With blue skin and a face more in the Filmation style from the She-Ra cartoons, this Hordak variant also comes with an articulated Imp, in animated style.