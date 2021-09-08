Jo Adell Breaks No-No; Angels Offense Sparks Victory at Petco Park

It pains me to say this but Ian Happ has been hitting the ball pretty well. It’s frustrating, considering how often he goes on a hot streak, gets included in “must-add” posts, and then goes ice cold after a week or so. That being said, we’re running out of time in the 2021 season and Happ is currently in the middle of a nice little hot streak. At this point, we take production wherever we can get it. In the month of August, Happ hit .255 with an .856 OPS, despite a 38-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Strikeouts have always been an issue for Happ, but he also normally draws a solid amount of walks as well. In the month of September though, Happ has been even better. In 35 plate appearances, Happ is hitting .429 with a 1.257 OPS. Over that stretch, he has six runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and an 8-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The recent power surge has made some fantasy owners incredibly happy. In fact, going back to August 25th, in his last 57 plate appearances, Happ has belted seven home runs. He might cool off before the season ends, but he’s hitting the ball way to well right now to not pick him up.