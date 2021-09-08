CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jo Adell Breaks No-No; Angels Offense Sparks Victory at Petco Park

By TaylorArrey
Halos Heaven
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell (4.22 ERA) stepped into the 7th inning with dreams of a no-hitter, but Jo Addell and the Angels offense quickly put that dream to bed with a lively night of plate performances that earned the Halos a 4-0 victory at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

www.halosheaven.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Kean Wong
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Emilio Pagán
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Halos#The Nl West Wild Card#Bally Sports West#Triple A Salt Lake#Mvp#The San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBfangraphs.com

Checking in on Jo Adell’s Much-Improved Strikeout Rate

In the years after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels 10th overall in 2017, Jo Adell was one of the most exciting prospects in baseball. He spent the next few season flying up prospect lists around the industry; at FanGraphs, Adell ranked 66th overall in 2018, 11th in 2019, and fourth going into 2020. Last year, he made his much-hyped debut but it went about as poorly as 38 games and 132 plate appearances can go. He struck out a shocking 41.7% of the time, with an abysmal 29 wRC+. When combined with his surprisingly poor defense, he ended up being the least valuable player in baseball last season.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels erupt in blowout victory over Padres

ANAHEIM — It’s been all or nothing lately for the Angels’ offense. The Angels’ 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night marked the third time in the last nine games that they’ve reached double figures. In five of the other six games, they’ve scored one run or less.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels hang on for second straight victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM — The Angels’ 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night was so chock full of clutch performances that Joe Maddon had a few choices as the No. 1 hero. The Angels manager went with second baseman David Fletcher, who was part of five double plays that helped a short-handed pitching staff maneuver through the Yankees’ powerful lineup.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Snell loses gem in 7th, Padres fall 4-0 to Adell, Angels

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Blake Snell made another bid at a gem. This one didn't end so well for the Padres left-hander, in part because San Diego's bats again went silent. The Los Angeles Angels broke up Snell's no-hit try with two outs in the seventh inning and went on to beat the Padres 4-0 Tuesday night.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

For Angels’ Jo Adell, a situational approach at the plate is paying off

ANAHEIM ― Jo Adell said Sunday that he’s taking a more situational approach at the plate lately. The results have followed for the Angels’ outfield prodigy. Adell, 22, saw his batting average fall to a season-low .194 on Aug. 21. Since then he is batting .311 in a small sample size (45 plate appearances) while cutting his strikeout rate in half. The two home runs he hit Sunday against Texas Rangers left-hander Taylor Hearn were his second and third of the season.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Wrap Up 9-Game Homestand Searching For Series Win Versus Rangers

With this four-game wraparound series against Texas concluding this evening, the Angels are on the verge of winning just their fourth series in over a month. August saw the Halos finish 14-15, averaging 4.24 runs per/game, while through just four September games, they are 2-2 with the pitching staff leading the way with a 2.50 ERA, which ranks second in all of Major League Baseball. The Angels lead the season series against Texas 10-5 with only four head-to-head games remaining (including tonight). By virtue of already winning the season series (thanks to a 4-1 win on Saturday), this is just the third time in the last seven seasons the Angels won a season series against Texas and first since 2018.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Jo Adell’s clutch hit helps Angels to unlikely win against Padres

SAN DIEGO — The first curveballs that Blake Snell threw on Tuesday night let Joe Maddon know the Angels might be in for a long night. But the curveballs that Jo Adell took in his first two trips to the plate told the Angels manager that he might be the key to making this a happy night after all.
MLBMLB

Bid on Petco Park NFT, Padres VIP package

MLB has partnered with Candy Digital to release unique NFT editions for all 30 MLB teams as part of the MLB Stadium Series, giving fans the chance to bid on digital collectibles featuring artwork of each team’s venue created by renowned digital artist S. Preston, who is known for his minimalist designs.
MLBHalos Heaven

Halos set to take on Padres in Two Game Set

After a somewhat disappointing series four-game split with the last place Rangers, the Angels (68-70) will look to bounce back today in a short two game set in San Diego. The offense will need to get going after being shutout yesterday for the 12th time this season and putting together just 5 hits.
MLBFOX Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil, Angels' Jo Adell top call-ups making a September splash

September used to be a full-fledged prospect season. No more. Limiting roster expansion to 28 players, instead of 40, in the service of a faster pace of play has delayed the arrival of some of the sport’s better young talents. But some prospects hoping to prove themselves are in the major leagues right now.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Look to Sweep Padres in the Series Finale at Petco Park

It’s shaping up to be a sunny day in San Diego as the Halos look to sweep the Padres in the series finale at Petco Park. After an exciting night for Jo Adell, who heroically saved the Angels from being at the bad end of a no-hitter, Mike Mayers (4.16 ERA) will lead the bullpen in his 2nd start of the season. First pitch is at 5:10 PM.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 24 Hitting Waiver Wire: Can Ian Happ and Jo Adell Help Win You Your League?

It pains me to say this but Ian Happ has been hitting the ball pretty well. It’s frustrating, considering how often he goes on a hot streak, gets included in “must-add” posts, and then goes ice cold after a week or so. That being said, we’re running out of time in the 2021 season and Happ is currently in the middle of a nice little hot streak. At this point, we take production wherever we can get it. In the month of August, Happ hit .255 with an .856 OPS, despite a 38-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Strikeouts have always been an issue for Happ, but he also normally draws a solid amount of walks as well. In the month of September though, Happ has been even better. In 35 plate appearances, Happ is hitting .429 with a 1.257 OPS. Over that stretch, he has six runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and an 8-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The recent power surge has made some fantasy owners incredibly happy. In fact, going back to August 25th, in his last 57 plate appearances, Happ has belted seven home runs. He might cool off before the season ends, but he’s hitting the ball way to well right now to not pick him up.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Devils Talking Padres – Padres defeat Astros twice, Angels come to Petco

The latest episode of Devils Talking Padres is out! East Village Times staff writers Dominic Stearn and Bobby Murphy are here to talk about the latest in Padres baseball. We discussed the series against the Houston Astros and previewed the series against the Los Angeles Angels. – Intro. – Series...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Jo Adell, Robbie Grossman, Joe Ryan

This is it. We’re down to the final few weeks of the season. If you haven’t been able to make any headway into the upper echelon of the standings, it may be too late, but true fantasy warriors fight to the finish! And it’s always a nice consolation prize playing spoiler to those who are fighting for the championship.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Rally Late But Fall to Padres Thanks to Nightmare 2nd Inning

The Angels came into Wednesday evening’s matchup against the Padres looking to recapture some of the late-game magic that helped them take the first of two games in San Diego, and while they managed to make things interesting by the end of it, they ultimately fell by a final of 8-5 thanks mainly to an early deficit that proved to be too much to overcome.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels hoping for quick return for Jo Adell after collision with fence

HOUSTON — The Angels are hoping that this Jo Adell injury doesn’t go the way so many others have this season. Adell was out of the lineup on Sunday after banging into the left field fence on Saturday night. Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn’t expect Adell to go on the injured list, and he hopes he can play when the Angels return to action on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy