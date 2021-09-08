UK splashes out £30m on improving antiquated patent system, Deloitte and NTT Data are the lucky winners

Mobile operators need access to street furniture to roll out 5G networks and the UK government is parting with a small amount of cash to make life easier for them. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on Thursday shared details of a £4 million project designed to increase usage of lamp posts, traffic signals, CCTV poles and the like for mobile equipment. It is inviting local and regional authorities to apply for a share of the funding to test the digitisation of certain elements of the site acquisition process.