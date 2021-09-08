CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK splashes out £30m on improving antiquated patent system, Deloitte and NTT Data are the lucky winners

By Lindsay Clark
Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s Intellectual Property Office has awarded two new contracts in it's bid to get up to speed in the 21st Century. Deloitte has won a £23.8m contract to become a “strategic supplier to deliver digital services” as it attempts to execute its “transformation plan” aim at allowing organisation and individual to digitally manage their intellectual property rights.

