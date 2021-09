Nora Trimarchi scored a pair of goals and South Glens Falls controlled play most of the way for a 4-1 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Queensbury on Tuesday. Johnstown rode two second-half goals to defeat Schuylerville, 2-0. SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 1. (at Queensbury) League: Foothills Council. South...