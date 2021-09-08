Formal charges filed in weekend South Jacksonville homicide; bail for accused set at $75,000
Bail was set at $75,000 for a South Jacksonville man arrested Sunday, hours after a woman who was found along Michigan Avenue unconscious and not breathing died. Michael O. Bailey, 48, of South Jacksonville appeared in court Tuesday and formally was charged with reckless homicide, concealment of a homicidal death and failure to report an accident involving death. He did not enter any plea Tuesday to the charges, all of which are felonies.www.myjournalcourier.com
