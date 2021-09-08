CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE-led Pearl Petroleum consortium in Kurdistan gets $250 mil US loan for gas project

By Dania Saadi
 4 days ago

Dana Gas of Pearl consortium in talks with Baghdad over gas sales. Pearl Petroleum Co., the consortium led by UAE's Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, has signed a $250 million financing agreement with the US International Development Finance Corp. to help finance a major gas project in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

