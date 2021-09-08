Water rates could increase in Poway under new proposal
POWAY, Calif. – Residents and businesses in Poway soon could be paying more on their water bills. Poway City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to set a public hearing on a proposed four-year rate increase for water, recycled water and wastewater rates. It comes as the city grapples with how to deal with the future of water for its residents, challenged by rising costs to import water and the need to pay into capital improvement projects.fox5sandiego.com
