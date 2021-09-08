CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

$10 bln U.S. battle for Britain's Morrisons heads for auction

By James Davey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The $10 billion takeover battle for British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) between two U.S. private equity groups looks set to be decided by a rarely used auction process.

Morrisons said on Wednesday it was in talks with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Fortress Investment Group and Britain's takeover regulator about an auction to settle its future.

Last month, Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer from CD&R, which has former Tesco (TSCO.L) boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser. However, the rival consortium led by Softbank-owned (9984.T) Fortress could still trump that bid. read more

The fight for Britain's fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity's appetite for UK Plc. read more

Morrisons said that as neither bidder had declared its offer final, it was talking to both of them and the Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in the UK, about "an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation" - which would typically be an auction.

Morrisons said shareholder meetings to vote on the CD&R offer would be convened for around the week starting Oct. 18.

It said any auction would take place prior to these shareholder meetings, on a date announced by the Takeover Panel.

Following completion of an auction, Morrisons shareholders would vote on either a Fortress or a CD&R offer, depending on which offer Morrisons' board recommended.

Morrisons said it expected a scheme document on CD&R's offer to be posted to shareholders around Sept. 25.

CD&R's latest offer is worth 285 pence per Morrisons share - a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064tWB_0bpWrL1z00
Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fortress, whose last offer was pitched at 272 pence a share, said on Wednesday it "continues to consider its options."

Morrisons shares were trading at 291.3 pence at 1044 GMT, indicating investors are hoping for a higher bid.

CD&R had no further comment.

AUCTION PROCESS

The Takeover Panel's standard auction structure is bidding over a five-day period. However, if all parties are in agreement a different structure can be used - for example bidding over just one day.

Last month, the Takeover Panel set up an auction of British inhaler company Vectura (VEC.L) for suitors Philip Morris International

and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle. However, in the event Carlyle decided not to raise its offer.

Morrisons, which trades from 497 stores and has a staff of over 110,000, reiterated on Wednesday that in addition to the financial terms of any offer it places "very significant emphasis on the wider responsibilities of ownership", including the importance of employees, customers, pension trustees and suppliers.

Last month, the trustees of Morrisons' pension schemes warned a takeover by either CD&R or Fortress could "materially weaken" the security of the schemes if no additional protection was agreed. read more

Morrisons is due to publish first half results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#U S#Softbank#British#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R#Fortress Investment Group#Tesco#Sainsbury#Asda#Uk Plc#M A#Gmt#The Takeover Panel#Vectura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's supply chain is strained 'everywhere' - Morrisons CEO

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s supply chain is creaking, causing continuing product availability issues, the boss of the country’s fourth largest supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday. “That combination of a dearth of labour, a dearth of skills, the pingdemic and COVID does mean that everywhere in the supply...
RetailPosted by
WRAL News

UK supermarket Morrisons plans auction to end bidding war

LONDON — The British supermarket chain Morrisons plans to end a bidding war for the company by holding an auction between two U.S.-based investment groups that have made competing offers. The private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered about 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Morrisons, topping the 6.7...
Businesskdal610.com

The battle for British supermarket group Morrisons

(Reuters) – The battle for Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket group, is the most high-profile looming takeover in the country amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity’s appetite for UK Plc. Here is a timeline of events so far:. June 19. Morrisons rejects proposed 5.52 billion pound...
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury's Battle of Britain ceremony to take place outdoors

Heroes of the Second World War will be remembered at a ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain this weekend. The occasion will be marked in Shrewsbury with a service at the war memorial in the Quarry. It had been hoped that the usual church service...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Weaken on Growth Concerns; Morrisons Looks at Auction Route

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Wednesday, as investors fretted that the resurgence of Covid cases would result in slowing growth, particularly in the U.S., the main global economic driver. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Headed For The Auction Block, For Charity

A taste of whisky history, spirit laid down in 1940 in a quiet corner in the north of Scotland, will soon hit the auction block. It was George Urquhart and his father, John, who had the foresight to take the spirit from Glenlivet Distillery and put it in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed by future generations. That was 80 years ago.
Economywsau.com

Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, says survey

LONDON (Reuters) – London will remain a leading global financial centre despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank’s annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions...
Australiahawaiitelegraph.com

Scott Morrison's Father's Day hypocrisy

While many Australians were unable to celebrate Father's Day due to lockdowns, the Prime Minister travelled interstate to see his children, writes Hannah Thomas. ON THE EVENING of Friday 3 September, whilst the majority of Australia's population was in lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison boarded an RAAF VIP jet at a cost to taxpayers of more than $2,000 and flew from Canberra to Sydney to spend Father's Day with his children. Morrison received approval from A.C.T. Health to return to Canberra on Monday (again on a flight which cost taxpayers more than $2,000) without having to quarantine for two weeks, subject to conditions such as regular testing.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog alleges three traders manipulated futures market

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday it was investigating three traders for alleged “spoofing”, or creating a misleading market in futures, at an unidentifed bank during the period when Britain voted to leave the European Union. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it gave three individuals warning...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Spread of 'Delta' COVID-19 knocks wind out of UK economy in July

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's economy unexpectedly slowed to a crawl in July as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spread rapidly after lockdown restrictions were eased and as a 'pingdemic' kept many workers at home self-isolating. Economic output rose just 0.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said...
MarketsShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up as investors digest GDP data

London stocks edged up in early trade on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,043.90. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed to...
BusinessShareCast

London midday: Stocks gain as investors shrug off disappointing GDP

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors brushed off disappointing UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,050.63. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed to just...
BusinessShareCast

London close: Stocks hold their ground despite weak GDP reading

London stocks were still in the black by the end of the day on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors brushed off disappointing UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.07% at 7,029.20, although the second-tier index drifted lower by 0.28% to 23,733.56. Figures released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy