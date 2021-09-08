Bandai Tamashii Nations Delivers Meisho Movie Realization Ronin 'The Mandalorian' Beskar Armor Figure Featuring Grogu
Bandai Tamashii Nations has crafted a brand new The Mandalorian figure for its Meisho Movie Realization series. Standing at just a little over seven inches tall, the latest offering’s design takes cues from the Beskar armor seen in the Star Wars series. It also includes an in-scale figure of Grogu/Baby Yoda, who can be standing on its own or seated in a pram inspired by the wooden pushcarts from Japan’s Samurai era. The accessories joining the figure are a sword, scabbard and Mando’s rifle, blaster and jetpack, plus two pairs of optional and swappable hands.hypebeast.com
