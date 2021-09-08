Bandai Tamashii Nations Delivers Meisho Movie Realization Ronin 'The Mandalorian' Beskar Armor Figure Featuring Grogu

The nightmares of Hawkins, IN are back as Bandai unveils a brand new set of figures from the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Demogorgon's walk our world once again with the standard two-foot creatures as well as the Demodog. Both figures are highly detailed, with their gruesome nightmare designs nicely captured by Bandai but are seemingly lacking in articulation. It looks like both figures feature a simple set of articulation with moveable arms, heads, and legs. Unlike the upcoming Jim Hopper and Eleven 6" figure, these Stranger Things Demogorgon figures some in a simple package design and are both priced at $19.99. These will be nice Stranger Things figures for any fan and will look incredible with toy photography, and pre-orders are live and located here. It is unclear if Bandai will be releasing more figures for this line or why they made the big bad of the series a lack lustered figure.