NFL

Falcons' overhaul leaves questions as season arrives

By Russell S. Baxter
 8 days ago

There's a new head coach at the controls of a team that comes off its worst season since 2013. Can the Atlanta Falcons escape the NFC South basement?. The team finds a capable running game. A season ago, only five teams in the league gained fewer yards on the ground than the Falcons. The club mustered a mere 95.8 yards per game rushing this past season. Atlanta signed veteran running back Mike Davis, late of the Panthers, and also added versatile Cordarrelle Patterson.

Yardbarker

What did Matt Ryan think of Kyle Pitts' First Game?

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end were on the field for the first time together on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the Falcons, 32-9, running away with the game in the second half to spoil the debuts of head coach Arthur Smith and the hyped rookie tight end.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Underwhelming Week 1 effort

Ryan completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Playing the first official game of the post-Julio Jones era of his career, Ryan generated a rather sobering result in the blowout loss. The much ballyhooed connections with Calvin Ridley and rookie fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts never really materialized, either; while Ryan did connect with the duo on nine occasions, it was only for a total of 82 yards and no touchdowns. Ryan also took three sacks and was hit on nine occasions overall, a potentially foreboding sign for what may be to come for the Falcons offense this season. Ryan will look to dust himself off in time for a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

New coach, new GM, no Julio: Falcons begin major overhaul

The Atlanta Falcons have embarked on a new era, one that doesn't include the greatest receiver in franchise history. Jones was dealt to the Tennessee Titans over the summer for a couple of draft picks, a move that helped the Falcons deal with a messy salary cap situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
NFL
Fountain Hills Times

Falcons score big win in football season opener

The high school football squad began the 2021 season on a high note, besting Arizona Leadership Academy Ironwood (ALAI) on the road by a score of 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 27. With neither team finding the end zone in the first quarter of play, the Falcons moved ahead 7-0 early on in the second. ALAI answered back that same quarter, making the game 7-6, which is when the Falcons decided to create some additional breathing room on the scoreboard.
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Ugly Start to Season for Falcons

There were signs hung along the rails on the Crescenta Valley fans’ side to welcome back the football team. Excitement, at least for the first couple of minutes, was in the air for the first game of the 2021 season against Newbury Park on Aug. 29. One of the signs read “NewBURY them,” which was cute, but by the end of the first quarter it was clear which team would be buried.
GLENDALE, CA
chatsports.com

The history of the Eagles opening the season against the Falcons

The Eagles open their season THIS WEEK down in Atlanta. It feels like just yesterday I was amping myself up for a 2020 Super Bowl run behind Carson Wentz. Hell, it feels like it was just a year or two ago that I was amping myself up for a 2015 Super Bowl run behind Sam Bradford (more on that in the bit).
