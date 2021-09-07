Falcons’ overhaul leaves questions as season arrives
There’s a new head coach at the controls of a team that comes off its worst season since 2013. Can the Atlanta Falcons escape the NFC South basement?. The team finds a capable running game. A season ago, only five teams in the league gained fewer yards on the ground than the Falcons. The club mustered a mere 95.8 yards per game rushing this past season. Atlanta signed veteran running back Mike Davis, late of the Panthers, and also added versatile Cordarrelle Patterson.fansided.com
