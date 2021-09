It’s easy to tell when Halloween is coming close since the scarier movies start making their way to the streaming sites. To be truthful there are plenty of scary movies throughout the year, but Nightbooks is definitely one that will bring an early feeling of All Hallows Eve as it centers around a kid that writes horror stories and is abducted by a witch that keeps him alive for that simple fact. Forced to write a new scary story every night, the kid is joined by another captive of the witch that shows him around and tells him that keeping the witch happy is the only way to stay alive. So far it looks like a decent movie as the effects and the story might be worth the effort considering that the magic within the tale is bound to be kind of interesting, not to mention that the effects look pretty cool. Stories about witches tend to swing in one of many different ways, but one of the most popular happens to be when the witch is just downright nasty, so far as the audience thinks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO