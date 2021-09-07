Melissa Judkins, Wahlquist Jr. High

“Melissa Judkins is an amazing teacher. She arrives earlier then required every morning to get ready for her students. She is involved with so many aspects of the school. She is the cheerleader advisor, the FCCLA advisor, and works with the SBO’s. She is always working on designing engaging and hands on activities for her students. Everyone loves when she does the shoebox houses for students to demonstrate their interior design skills. She is one of those teachers that always has extra food or supplies for students who need them. She cares about every student at Wahlquist.”