DES MOINES, Iowa - The Toledo Mud Hens took game one of the series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Tuesday night, 8-2. Iowa starter, Luis Lugo, struck out the side to start the game. The Mud Hens wouldn’t let him do that again in the second, though. Kody Clemens singled and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Ryan Kreidler then singled sharply to left and Clemens beat the throw home to make it 1-0 Toledo.