Understanding your zodiac big 6
Chances are that you know your zodiac sign. But it seems like everyone has more than one sign and you’re probably confused about what that means. After all, astrology enthusiasts are talking about the different signs in their birth charts — from their moon to Mercury signs. Using apps such as Co-Star or websites such as Cafe Astrology give you a peek at your other zodiac placements. The birth chart might seem like nonsense, but this guide will help you understand your big six: the sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars signs.www.dailycal.org
