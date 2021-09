Android 12 is bringing a new feature to strengthen the security of data used by machine learning. Jack Wallen explains Private Compute Core. Google has gone to great lengths to secure the Android platform, while at the same time creating a platform that is intelligent, intuitive and predictive. To continue to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, Google relies heavily on machine learning. But instead of offloading ML and artificial intelligence to the cloud, the developers have opted to keep it on-device. With this, Android is better able to anticipate a user's next move or learn their habits (by recognizing and repeating patterns).