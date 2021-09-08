CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant Store Manager - White Pine Touring

Park Record
 4 days ago

This position is responsible for the daily operation of White Pine Touring retail store; ensuring excellent customer service is provided by a well-trained, highly motivated, personable staff. The role includes assisting with strategizing sales and marketing plans to drive revenue into the store, budgeting, financial reporting and maximizing profits with minimum cost. This individual will have responsibility to assist in merchandising, inventory control, compiling sales data, and monitoring trends. It is expected that the Retail Store Assistant Manager will be on-site and oversee employee-customer interactions serving as a salesperson as required. PAY DOE $16-$20 hour BENEFITS: Full-time year-round employees can sign on for Medical, Dental, Vison (30 days of employment). 401k + partial matching (1 year of employment). Industry Discounts available after 60 days of employment. 20% discount program for all JANS locations. JANS Ski Pass discount program for Winter 2021/2022 season.

