PLUG IT IN!
Participants will have the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. At 7:00 p.m., there will be two speakers. The first will be J. Drake Hamilton, Science policy Director at Fresh Energy with a discussion on renewable energy and electric vehicle policy. Next, Jukka Kukkonen, Chief EV Educator with Shift2Electric will discuss electric vehicle selection and charging 101. Both presentations will be followed by a Q&A. Two attendees will win vouchers to take a Tesla home for a night. Must be present to win! Sponsored by Fresh Energy, Shift2Electric and Wayzata’s Energy & Environment Committee.www.wayzata.org
