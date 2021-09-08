For Fat Girls, Cow Print Is So Much More Than The Next Fashion Trend

Although I haven't always loved my thick and very dark eyebrows, I can now report that they've earned the well-deserved spot as one of my favorite features. Thanks to this genetic blessing, my daily beauty routine has always been pretty basic; using either a tinted brow gel for more definition or a clear gel for a more natural look. (My favorites are Benefit's 24-HR Brow Setter or Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara). But, lately, I've been itching to be a bit more adventurous with the window dressings to my soul. After deeply contemplating brow lamination, I decided to start with a more temporary (and much cheaper) treatment that yields similar results: soap brows. A popularly backed method of eyebrow grooming, soap brows are achieved by activating a thick soap-like (usually wax-based) formula with water or setting spray and applying it to the brows with a spoolie brush for a legendarily long-lasting hold. Although there are a few fancy iterations to be shopped across the premium beauty scene (ahem, Patrick Ta's Major Brow Shaping Wax), I decided to soap up with a more budget-friendly version I happily unearthed on Amazon: the $8 Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit. With over 7,000 reviews, its fair share of viral TikTok mentions, and impassioned testimonials that it "gives you the laminated eyebrow look without spending the money to have it laminated," I was more than game to give it a try.