CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Britain's Morrisons in talks with suitors to start auction process

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApPqV_0bpWm0Xm00

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday it was in talks with its two U.S. private equity suitors and the Takeover Panel, which governs deals in the UK, regarding an auction procedure to settle its future ownership.

Last month Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion)offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). However, a rival consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group could still trump CD&R’s bid.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Softbank#Britain#Suitors#Uk#British#The Takeover Panel#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R#Fortress Investment Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Worldinternationalinvestment.net

Half million Hong Kong passport surge to UK as China's Wealth Connect goes live

Long-awaited cross-border investment schemes linking Guangdong province with Hong Kong and Macau will be launched in the next few days, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. "The country will introduce the Wealth Management Connect and the southbound Bond Connect schemes to further develop the connection and...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's supply chain is strained 'everywhere' - Morrisons CEO

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s supply chain is creaking, causing continuing product availability issues, the boss of the country’s fourth largest supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday. “That combination of a dearth of labour, a dearth of skills, the pingdemic and COVID does mean that everywhere in the supply...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Morrisons poised for takeover auction

Supermarket Morrisons has confirmed it is in discussions with the stock market’s Takeover Panel to launch an auction process for the chain.Bosses hope to bring to an end the three-month battle for the business between two private equity firms, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress.Morrisons said that, on the basis that neither bidder has declared their offer final, “such that either offer may be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist”.As a result, the company has started talking with the Takeover Panel and the bidders “in order to begin discussions around an orderly framework...
Retailabc17news.com

UK supermarket Morrisons plans auction to end bidding war

LONDON (AP) — The British supermarket chain Morrisons plans to end a bidding war for the company by holding an auction between two U.S.-based investment groups that have made competing offers. The private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered about 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Morrisons. That figures topped the 6.7 billion-pound offer from a group led by Fortress Investment. But neither bidder declared its offer final by the deadline set by regulators. Morrisons said Wednesday that it is in discussions with the bidders and the U.K. Takeover Panel to put together an auction that will provide “an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation.”
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

Bid for Morrisons set to be decided by auction

Morrisons said on Wednesday that it is in talks with the Takeover Panel about launching an auction process for the supermarket chain after Fortress Investment Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice failed to declare their bids final. 4,322.78. 14:25 08/09/21. 0.36%. 15.42. 23,957.71. 14:25 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,119.40. 14:25 08/09/21.
BusinessTelegraph

Meggit’s US suitor ‘broke promises’ in past takeovers

The US company attempting to gatecrash a £6.3bn buyout of the defence specialist Meggit has been accused of breaking promises made to secure takeovers, US court papers have revealed. In two takeovers, TransDigm gave undertakings to protect the businesses it acquired but tried to breach them, it was alleged. The...
Gamblingsportspromedia.com

888 snaps up William Hill’s European business for UK£2.2bn

888 to use acquisition to increase scale, diversify product mix and accelerate revenue growth. Caesars Entertainment had been looking to sell parts of William Hill business since purchasing bookmaker in April. Gambling giant 888 Holdings has agreed a deal worth UK£2.2 billion (US$3.1 billion) to buy UK-based bookmaker William Hill’s...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Blackstone subsidiary walks away from SOHO China buyout

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc has abandoned its $3 billion bid to take full control of SOHO China Ltd, the office developer said in a filing on Friday. The U.S. private equity giant’s investment vehicle in the deal, Two Cities Master Holdings II, had decided not to make the offer, the filing said.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Chinese economy may face trouble over corporate debts

Beijing [China], September 11 (ANI): Chinese economy may face trouble as the corporate debt levels have risen to a new high in the country and have the potential to destabilise the economy, a media report said on Friday. The country's regulators on Friday put a stop to the trading of...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Blackstone scraps USD 3bn takeover of Chinese firm

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): Amid the increasing trend of a clampdown on large business deals in China, US investment firm Blackstone Group is dropping its USD 3 billion bid for a controlling stake in property giant Soho China. The New York-based investment management firm said it decided to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy