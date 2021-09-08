CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man convicted of rape receives 30 years to life in prison

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man convicted of raping a woman he met through the Facebook dating app was sentenced Tuesday by a Summit County judge to 30 years to life in prison. In addition, Judge Tammy O’Brien designated William Queen, 51, as a Tier III sex offender, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. If released from prison, Queen would have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life. O’Brien also designated Queen as a sexually violent predator.

