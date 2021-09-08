Dyersville City Council voices support for new manufacturing facility
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday voiced their support for a manufacturing company hoping to open a new facility in the city early next year. The council members in attendance unanimously voted to pass a resolution to approve the state incentives application for Zero Zone, which makes refrigeration and freezing units for grocery and convenience stores. Council Member Jim Gibbs was not present.www.telegraphherald.com
