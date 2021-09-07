CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPcV4_0bpWl2H100

(Reuters) - Australia’s New South Wales has recorded the first rise in infections in three days, even as it accelerates vaccinations, while New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* Spain’s healthcare regulator approved a third dose of vaccines for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes.

* Sweden will push ahead with easing restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums.

* The European Union is likely to remove Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity.

* Indonesia’s daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organization’s benchmark standard of 5% this week for the first time.

* Many top Indian epidemiologists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education.

AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations.

* The U.S. state of Idaho has activated “crisis standards of care” to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

* Venezuela has received its first batch of vaccines through COVAX, the Pan-American Health Organization said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting Sept. 8, state TV reported.

* The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca’s CEO has said booster doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service, the Telegraph reported.

* Vaccine makers ought to make their approved shots available for trials or risk hobbling the development of more vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said.

* Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Japan’s economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

* China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China.

* More U.S. workers are switching jobs and asking for higher wages as the labour market continues to heal from the crisis caused by the pandemic, according to a survey released Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#Factbox Latest#Macrovitals#The European Union#Indian#Americas#Covax#Telegraph#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy