CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Is Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Australia really shifting away from ‘climate denialism’?

By Graham Readfearn
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKaHs_0bpWjSgA00
Rupert Murdoch Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

News Corp Australia, seen by many as the nation’s most enduring purveyor of climate science denial and a faithful backer of fossil fuels, is about to turn over a fresh green leaf.

At least that’s according to unconfirmed reports from Nine newspapers and the New York Times that say the Murdoch-owned outlets will launch a campaign next month backing a global net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050.

In an editorial this week, the Sydney Morning Herald declared News Corp had decided to “ to end its longstanding editorial hostility towards carbon-reduction policies.”

But while News Corp itself has not confirmed the campaign, that has not stopped widespread speculation over the impact – or otherwise – of a pro-climate campaign from one of the country’s most divisive voices.

“I’m not going to give them credit for something they haven’t done yet,” said former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking to the New York Times.

Related: Sky News Australia denies broadcasting Covid misinformation, saying YouTube is ‘totalitarian’

Turnbull told one senior News Corp figure last year the company’s “campaign on climate denial” had done “enormous damage to the world” and had left a “shocking legacy” of inaction.

News Corp Australia – which owns a host of tabloid city and regional newspapers including Melbourne’s Herald-Sun, Sydney’s the Daily Telegraph, Brisbane’s the Courier-Mail and national publication the Australian – has so far remained silent.

Here’s what we know about the campaign and how much credit, if any, Rupert Murdoch’s media empire should be given.

What do we know?

News Corp Australia has not confirmed a campaign, or any shift in the way it presents climate science in its outlets.

But anonymous sources have told Nine newspapers and the New York Times that a campaign is being planned, will roll out next month and be fronted by columnist Joe Hildebrand. The campaign would exclude the broadsheet the Australian, according to the reports.

News Corp Australia also owns the 24-hour news and commentary channel Sky News. At a hearing this week, the channel’s chief executive Paul Whitaker said a documentary had been commissioned on net zero.

But referring to the report in Nine newspapers, he said “I don’t believe it’s as advanced as what’s been indicated in that report” and that he “wouldn’t describe it as a campaign”.

In the New York Times, one anonymous source from a News Corp paper said political and business figures had been given advanced notice of a campaign.

A Vanity Fair article has asked whether the “climate rebrand” from Murdoch’s Australian outlets could reach Fox News and the Wall Street Journal (the former is partly owned by the Murdochs, and the latter is owned by News Corp).

Would it be significant?

A campaign that backs a target to reach net zero by mid-century would be in some ways be unremarkable and place News Corp alongside practically every major industry group in Australia, including its coal and gas lobby.

But the fact that even the suggestion of such a campaign sparks stories in the New York Times and Vanity Fair shows how it would contrast with the organisation’s past record.

Nine newspapers reported the campaign will run for two weeks leading up to major international climate talks in Glasgow in November, when countries are being asked to pledge deeper and faster cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Related: Lachlan Murdoch asked to appear at parliamentary inquiry into YouTube’s suspension of Sky News Australia

Nine newspapers also suggested major advertiser Coles is a backer of the shift, although the supermarket’s statement was referring only to its general advertising policy and was not a specific endorsement of a campaign that is yet to materialise.

But much of the climate science denial and ridicule towards climate action comes in an ever-flowing stream from News Corporation’s high-profile commentators and bloggers.

Will commentators like the Herald Sun’s Andrew Bolt, who describes global warming as a “ cult of the elites ”, or the Daily Telegraph’s Tim Blair, who says the climate emergency is “ bogus ”, suddenly pull back on more than a decade of ridicule and antagonism towards climate science?

How has News Corp covered climate change?

News Corp Australia is owned by News Corp – which itself has a target to reach net zero emissions across its operations by 2050 . But that endorsement is distinct from its editorial stance.

A study from journalism expert and former academic Wendy Bacon, commissioned last year by community campaign group GetUp! , analysed 8,612 articles across the Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph and the Australian and classed 45% as being sceptical of climate change. Almost two-thirds of opinion articles were sceptical.

A 2013 study, also led by Bacon, found a third of articles in News Corporation tabloids doubted that the climate crisis was caused by humans.

Columnists have been accused of cherrypicking or misrepresenting data or statements from scientists .

Voices from the Institute of Public Affairs, a thinktank known for its longstanding promotion of climate science denial and heavily funded by billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart, are often promoted (Rupert Murdoch’s father, Sir Keith Murdoch, was a co-founder of the institute).

Reports and analysis on the climate crisis or energy policy often go to sceptical voices for commentary, or choose angles that will inflame suspicions that have been cultivated for many years that “unelected officials” at the United Nations are in some way robbing Australia of its sovereignty.

Related: The Australian says it accepts climate science, so why does it give a platform to 'outright falsehoods'?

For example, in the Australian on Monday the newspaper’s environment editor, Graham Lloyd, wrote how a UN official was to reveal a “roadmap” showing Australia had less than a decade to shut its coal industry.

On Sky News, Lloyd told host Peta Credlin it was “news that will have come as a bit of a shock to a lot of people” and that a coal shutdown was seen as a “deliverable” for the Glasgow talks by UK prime minister Boris Johnson. Credlin asked why Australia was being singled out.

Sky News host Paul Murray also invited coal-loving Nationals senator Matt Canavan, Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon and climate science denier and fellow Sky host Rowan Dean on to a segment to discuss the UN’s newest “demand”. Australia should pull out of the UN, not coal, Dean said.

Yet, the reported new roadmap was a fiction, as was the claim the UN officials were making any new statement, let alone any new demands.

What actually happened was that Selwin Hart, a special adviser on climate action to the UN’s secretary-general António Guterres, repeated his boss’s very public statements on coal from six months ago .

Back then, Guterres urged all OECD countries to phase out coal by 2030 if they wanted to meet the targets in the Paris climate agreement. He wanted major emitters and coal users to announce phase-out plans before the upcoming climate talks in Glasgow.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Have we been here before?

Yes. In 2006, after years of climate change scepticism Rupert Murdoch said the planet “deserves the benefit of the doubt” signalling an apparent shift .

A year later, his company launched a corporate environmental sustainability campaign called 1 Degree.

Yet Murdoch’s views soon reverted back to scepticism. The denialism expressed through his media outlets barely missed a beat.

In November 2019, Murdoch declared there were “ no climate deniers ” around his company.

The day after Murdoch made his declaration, the Australian published a column from mining figure and geologist Ian Plimer claiming “it has never been shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.”

The Australian Press Council later found the article had breached two of its principles around the reporting of factual material.

Guardian Australia sent questions to News Corp Australia about the reports of a campaign, but did not receive a response.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Peta Credlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#The New York Times#Sky News Australia#Covid#Herald Sun#The Courier Mail#Australian#Vanity Fair#Fox News#The Wall Street Journal#Murdochs#News Corp Rrb#Wsj#News Corporation#The Herald Sun#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Australia
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Guardian Australia launches new podcast, ‘Australia Reads’

Guardian Australia has today launched Australia Reads, a new podcast that provides a compelling way for audiences to experience some of Australia’s finest feature writing. Three times a week - on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - an editor from Guardian Australia’s newsroom selects and introduces a piece of Guardian journalism that they have found particularly captivating. The article is then read aloud by a diverse pool of professional voice actors, with each episode lasting around 15 minutes.
Public HealthWBAL Radio

'Fortress Australia' cautiously moving away from COVID Zero, but there's still a long path to freedom

(SYDNEY) -- Australia's approach to the pandemic -- strict border policies, snap lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing -- saw the country, along with neighboring New Zealand, praised throughout 2020 for taking a no-tolerance approach to public health. It paid off. While other countries faced overwhelmed hospital systems and devastating death tolls, Australia enjoyed large public gatherings, and life went on as normal for most people within its sealed-off borders.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

News Corp Australia won’t muzzle commentators as it ramps up climate coverage

News Corp Australia has confirmed it will ramp up its company-wide coverage of climate change next month but says its stable of commentators won’t be “muzzled”. The executive chairman of News Corp Australasia, Michael Miller, says the mastheads will cover “all views” and “not just the popular ones”, indicating the Murdoch empire may continue its pattern of climate science denial and ridicule towards climate action.
SciencePosted by
The Guardian

What would it take for antivaxxers and climate science deniers to ‘wake up’?

In 1927, an article in the venerable medical journal the Lancet commented on the opposition to smallpox vaccination in terms that have an eerie resonance today. “We still meet the belief … that vaccination is a gigantic fraud deliberately perpetuated for the sake of gain … The opposition to vaccination … like many emotional reactions, is supported by a wealth of argument which the person reacting honestly believes to be the logical foundation of his behaviour.”
Energy Industrywindermeresun.com

Terrific News About Australia’s Renewable Energy Progress

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Australiainputmag.com

Australia says news sites are liable for what’s in their comments sections

Australia’s High Court has ruled that news companies in the country can be held liable for public comments left on their social media pages. The ruling runs counter to how much of the world considers internet culpability. It could fundamentally change the way Australia’s media industry operates. The ruling passed...
Environment740thefan.com

Australia’s top 5 banks assessing climate risks, regulator says

(Reuters) – Australia’s financial regulator on Friday outlined details of a climate vulnerability assessment (CVA) being undertaken by the country’s top five banks to assess exposure to climate risk and how they can respond to different scenarios. With weather-related disasters on the rise, costing lives and trillions in losses https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/weather-disasters-killed-2-million-last-50-years-un-agency-says-2021-09-01,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy