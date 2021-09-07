American Arab Chamber honors Ald. Silvana Tabares
The American Arab Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday honored Chicago Alderwoman Silvana Tabares for defending the rights of Arab American business owners. Tabares, along with Alderman Matthew O’Shea, adjusted an ordinance intended to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco to young people and children under the age of 21. The original ordinance would have also prohibited the sales and use of flavored tobacco by the city’s more than 20 Hookah lounges which employ more than 250 Chicagoans.suburbanchicagoland.com
