Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil group leaders

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up a war of words against the U.S., airing direct accusations that Washington engaged in biological warfare against China. An Aug. 27 essay that circulated online in both the official Xinhua news agency and the state-controlled People’s Daily newspaper is being viewed by some analysts as a sign China could soon return to the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s, when bands of Red Guard zealots upended the ruling Communist Party in the world’s most populous state.