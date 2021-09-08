Eldin Korok Seed 42

You can reach this kid after you unlock the Tenacity ability (the ability to paint and swim on water). If you’ve already been to Simmer Springs, travel to the Simmer Springs transit bench. Use the patch on the southwestern edge of the mountain to go down one screen. If you haven’t been to Simmer Springs yet, travel to the Elevenses transit bench. From there, head one screen north to reach the river. Jump into the river and swim one screen west to reach the same area where you found Dessert Kid 4. Swim onto the shore on the west side of the large waterfall. You’ll notice a small stone path on the ground leading west through the tree. Follow the path west to the next screen. There you’ll find the kid inside the very tall tree near the center of the area.