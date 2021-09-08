CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldin Korok Seed 42

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: This Korok is found at Eldin's Flank, a long desolate plateau on the north side of the Eldin Region. Moving along this area, look along the southern ridgeline to find a pile of rubble you can bomb to reveal a Korok.

Boisterous Roper

You will be hunting this one during the sub-quest Opening Up Trade. But you can also kill it much sooner when you go through the Ulvhan Grotto for the first time. This Gigant roams the center of the Ulvhan Grotto and is accompanied two Ropers in battle. All enemies are weak to wind. As Alphen, use wind artes such as Orochi's Galeforce Fury or Severing Wind to rack up some good damage. The Gigant's arms have impressive reach however, so keep watch while fighting up close. Leaving Shionne on Auto is fine so long as you set her to "fight in moderation".
Chapters 6-9: The Wielder Trials

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale walkthrough contains information for on the Wielder Trials. Chapters 6 through 9 involve completing the four Wielder Trials. These trails are located in the four corners of the Picnic Province and can be completed in any order. These are locations that were previously inaccessible without the ability to paint and swim on water. Completing each trial advances the story to the next chapter, but unlike previous chapters in the story, completing the Wielder Trials chapters do not unlike new brush abilities. See the list of the Wielder Trials in the list below, and click on each header to view our walkthrough for that trial. Each walkthrough includes directions to get to that trial and where to find all the collectibles in the process.
Dessert Kid 5

You can reach this kid after you unlock the Tenacity ability (the ability to paint and swim on water). If you’ve already been to Simmer Springs, travel to the Simmer Springs transit bench. Use the patch on the southwestern edge of the mountain to go down one screen. If you haven’t been to Simmer Springs yet, travel to the Elevenses transit bench. From there, head one screen north to reach the river. Jump into the river and swim one screen west to reach the same area where you found Dessert Kid 4. Swim onto the shore on the west side of the large waterfall. You’ll notice a small stone path on the ground leading west through the tree. Follow the path west to the next screen. There you’ll find the kid inside the very tall tree near the center of the area.
Dessert Kid 4

You can reach this kid after you unlock the Tenacity ability (the ability to paint and swim on water). To reach this kid, travel to the Elevenses transit bench. From there, head one screen north to reach the river. Swim across the river to the north shore on the west side of the small waterfall. Activate the geyser and wait until it starts receding to reach the small ledge on the western cliff above you. Jump over to the next ledge of the west side and keep heading west.

