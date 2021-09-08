CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cf55L_0bpWgpg800
Olympics Beijing Broadcaster Pressure FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, exile Tibetans use the Olympic Rings as a prop as they hold a street protest against the holding of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in Dharmsala, India. Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked to cancel plans to cover the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over alleged human rights abuses in the country. The Games open on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File) (Ashwini Bhatia)

TOKYO — (AP) — Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Winter Games are scheduled to open on Feb. 4.

The request comes in an open letter from rights groups representing minorities in China, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others.

The letter, obtained by the Associated Press, was sent Tuesday to NBC Universal chief executive officer Jeff Shell and other international broadcast executives. NBC is paying $7.75 billion for the rights to the next six Olympics and works closely as a partner with the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee.

Those payments are estimated to account for up to 40% of the IOC’s total income. The letter says the broadcasters risk “being complicit” in the “worsening human rights abuses” in China.

The letter comes just days after the delayed Summer Olympics and Paralympics wrapped up in Tokyo, putting the focus on the IOC and its choice of Beijing.

The IOC has repeatedly said it is only a sports body and its president Thomas Bach has declined to address or condemn the treatment of Uyghurs or other minorities in China. The IOC is also facing calls for a boycott, pressure on some of its 15 top sponsors, and some athletes speaking of the difficult situation they face.

A vice president of one major IOC sponsor, Intel, has said he concurs with the assessment that genocide is taking place.

“All of your companies are at serious risk of being complicit in China’s plan to ‘sport wash' the severe and worsening human rights abuses and embolden the actions of the Chinese authorities,” the open letter reads. “By broadcasting Beijing 2022 your companies will legitimize these abuses and promote what is being widely described as the ‘Genocide Games’.”

China’s foreign ministry has repeatedly criticized what it calls the “politicization of sports” and has said any Olympic boycott is “doomed to failure.” It has also denied committing genocide against the Uyghur people, describing the charges as the “lie of the century.”

The Beijing Olympics are likely to be held with few fans, and media are likely to be segregated from athletes with little possibility of free movement. The rationale will be the ongoing pandemic.

The IOC has declined several recent calls to move the Olympics out of Beijing. China is accused by some foreign governments and researchers of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture upon Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group Xinjiang, a region in the country’s west.

Lhadon Tethong, co-chair of the International Tibet Network, said Canadian broadcaster CBC, Britain's BBC and ARD in Germany, which all receive public money, should not move forward with any broadcast plans. She urged the public in those countries to speak up.

“It is unconscionable that NBC, CBC and other broadcasters plan to help Chinese leaders project a rosy image of an ‘Olympic Games as usual’ while they are carrying out genocide against the Uyghurs, and engaging in a massive campaign of repression against Tibetans and so many others," Tethong wrote to Associated Press.

The IOC included human rights requirements several years ago in the host city contract for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it did not include those guidelines — the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights — for Beijing.

Paris is the first Olympics to contain the standards, long pushed for by human rights groups.

Beijing was the IOC’s choice for the 2022 Winter Olympics, a decision made in 2015 after European bids including Oslo and Stockholm pulled out for financial or political reasons. The IOC was left with only only two candidates: Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan. IOC members chose Beijing in a 44-40 vote.

Beijing also held the 2008 Summer Olympics, promising at the time that the Games would improve the human rights situation in the country.

“With this letter we are putting the networks on notice,” Tethong said. “If they broadcast the Beijing 2022 Olympics, they will be complicit."

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
59K+
Followers
69K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Ap#American#Nbc#Uyghurs#Tibetans#The Associated Press#Universal#Ioc#Chinese#Muslim#Canadian#Cbc#Ard#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Educationmainstreet-nashville.com

Trevecca students join Tokyo Olympics broadcast team

Covering the Olympic Games is a distant dream for most professional broadcasters, let alone college students. But four Trevecca Nazarene University students lived that dream this summer in Tokyo, thanks to a unique media internship. Through a partnership with Asbury University in Kentucky, Trevecca media arts students Katherine Carter, Conner...
NHLtheScore

NHL will participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics

The NHL is heading back to the Olympic Games. After months of negotiating, the league came to an agreement with the NHLPA, IIHF, and IOC to take part in the 2022 event in Beijing. The arrangement was settled after a lengthy period of uncertainty during which NHL commissioner Gary Bettman...
SportsAdvanced Television

China: CMG acquires Olympics rights to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the China Media Group (CMG) has been awarded the exclusive broadcast rights in the Chinese mainland and Macau (SAR) for the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina in 2026, the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad in Los Angeles in 2028, the XXVI Olympic Winter Games in 2030, and the Games of the XXXV Olympiad in Brisbane in 2032.
SportsFOXBusiness

NBC's planned Beijing Olympics coverage targeted by human rights groups

NBC and other broadcasters around the world are being asked to cancel their planned coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to a report. The Games are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. The request came from human rights groups who said they opposed China’s treatment of minorities, including...
WorldWTHI

North Korea barred from participating in Beijing Winter Olympics

North Korea has been barred from competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of its punishment for its "unilateral decision" to drop out of the Tokyo Games this summer, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Wednesday. Pyongyang chose not to send its athletes to the Summer Games...
Worldkion546.com

IOC suspends NKorea from Beijing Olympics for Tokyo no-show

GENEVA (AP) — North Korea has been formally suspended from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the International Olympic Committee. It’s a punishment for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Games citing the COVID-19 pandemic. IOC president Thomas Bach says the North Korean national Olympic body will also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics. The unspecified amount was withheld because of international sanctions. Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify for Beijing could still be accepted by a separate future decision. The suspension marks a drop in North Korea’s Olympic status since diplomatic efforts the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.
NHLUS News and World Report

NHL Reaches Agreement to Send Players to Olympics in Beijing

NHL players are set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials. The league, its players' union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal Friday that will put the best players in the world back on sports' biggest stage in February after they skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Several Flyers players could participate in the Beijing Olympics

It’s official. The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday that they have reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) allowing NHL players to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after they were unable to compete in Pyeongchang. This news hardly comes as a surprise as the...
NHLchatsports.com

Which Flyers Could Head To Beijing For The Winter Olympics?

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 16: Captain Claude Giroux of Canada reacts during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between Canada and Finland at AccorHotels Arena on May 16, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images) Last Friday morning, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League...
Economysportspromedia.com

China Media Group tops up Olympics rights deal until 2032

New deal includes Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, as well as 2026 and 2030 editions of the Winter Olympics. Current agreement, which was signed in 2014 and is worth a reported US$550m, runs until Paris 2024. CMG planning to launch CCTV Olympic Channel this year as world’s first 4K+HD...
ChinaVoice of America

Beijing Blasts 'Uyghur Tribunal' Investigating Human Rights in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON - China is criticizing a process called the “Uyghur Tribunal,” a quasi-judicial effort by opponents of the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities designed to publicize evidence of alleged human rights abuses. At a September 9 news conference in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...

Comments / 0

Community Policy