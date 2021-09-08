The Iconic, Eternal Enterprise #StarTrekDay

It’s hard to keep in mind how strange the design of the Enterprise really is. Because it’s very, very strange. Especially at the time, the Enterprise represented a radical design that wasn’t just futuristic, but shockingly outside of what anyone at the time imagined when they imagined a spaceship. It is both industrial and sleek, and somehow looks like both a science vessel and a warship. Even today, it is one of the rare designs that feels both fresh and iconic.