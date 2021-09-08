CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors

The Iconic, Eternal Enterprise #StarTrekDay

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to keep in mind how strange the design of the Enterprise really is. Because it’s very, very strange. Especially at the time, the Enterprise represented a radical design that wasn’t just futuristic, but shockingly outside of what anyone at the time imagined when they imagined a spaceship. It is both industrial and sleek, and somehow looks like both a science vessel and a warship. Even today, it is one of the rare designs that feels both fresh and iconic.

blog.adafruit.com

#Design#Eternal Enterprise
General Motors
Astronomy

Star Trek Tuvok Actor Tim Russ’ Newest Mission Is Helping NASA Find Asteroids #StarTrekDay

Tim Russ aka Lieutenant Commander Tuvok continues to chart the stars IRL. Russ along with 5 other citizen scientst were asked by NASA to lend a hand. Via IGN:. Russ is a citizen astronomer and he’s been a part of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society for 29 years. He told USA Today that he’s been a hobby astronomer for 35 years, so his history in Star Trek and what he’s doing with NASA now is simply a coincidence (although it’s quite a fun one).
Computer Science

Celebrate Star Trek Day Live! #StarTrekDay

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for – Star Trek Day! Set your alarms for TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET so you can join the live-streamed celebration! From Star Trek Day 2021:. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature a live orchestra composed by Jeff Russo, back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the “Star Trek” Universe, “legacy moments” with iconic cast, plus surprise announcements and reveals throughout.
Cars

DIY Transporters #StarTrekDay

Famously, the transporters on Star Trek were invented to keep to the low-budget the network demanded for the show. As it turns out, you can make your own Star Trek transporter effect fairly easily, and there are a lot of different methods. Here’s more from VICE:. “Obviously, I’m a Star...
Design

Sensing Textures and Tactile Resistance #ArtTuesday

Sensing Textures: Tactile Resistance is a collection of eight swatches comprised of e-textile sensors and actuators that probe ideas around the politics of crafting handmade technological artifacts. By engaging hands-on with the production of these artifacts, this work aims to reflect on alternative modes of world-building that allow for speculation about how bespoke technology can look and feel like when it is highly personalized.
New York City, NY

Follow @NeuralYorker for AI-Generated New Yorker Style Cartoons #ArtTuesday

If you need a little more ~weird~ in your twitter feed don’t miss The Neural Yorker, via Hyperallergic:. The project consists of image-and-caption combinations produced by a generative adversarial network (GAN), a deep-learning-based model. The network is trained using a database of punchlines and images of cartoons found online and then “learns” to create new gags in the New Yorker‘s iconic style, with hilarious (and sometimes unsettling) results.
Technology

A custom Feather interfacing a hydrophone to Adafruit dev boards #PyBadge #EdgeBoard #Feather @LukeBerndt @Adafruit

Luke Berndt has built a custom board to interface an Adafruit Feather compatible board with a hydrophone. I wanted to build a TinyML model that could detect when a boat is nearby by listening for it on a hydrophone. Edge Impulse makes it easy to build ML Models that can run on an Arduino board and detect events in audio. The tricky part ended up being how to connect a hydrophone to an Arduino board. I looked around but didn’t see any existing boards for powering and amplifying a microphone, like the hydrophone… so I decided to build one!
Electronics

Adafruit 1.69" 280x240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display

Add a small, colorful and very bright display with rounded corners to any project!. Don't be such a square - throw a curve-ball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here's a new "round rect" TFT display - it's 1.69" diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280x240 full color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing.
Video Games

The Eternal Cylinder launches September 30

The Eternal Cylinder will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 30 for $29.99, publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer ACE Team announced. Here is an overview of the game, via the Epic Games Store:. About. In The Eternal Cylinder, players control...
Technology

Designing a handheld electronic pinball game in 1979 #VintageComputing @kitchengarry

Garry Kitchen documents making handheld electronic gamed circa 1979, specifically the handheld pinball game Wildfire. Mattel had had great market success with the Mattel Football handheld electronic game (1977), motivating our engineering consulting company to try to break into the electronic toy business. Parker Brothers had a problem and they badly needed a solution. They were sitting on the concept of their next hit electronic toy, but they didn’t have an engineering firm to design the production unit. They said “sure, we’ll do it.”
Computers

9-button extension for CAD 3Dconnexion #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A CAD navigation tool is a great help for the construction and three-dimensional orientation in a technical drawing. A colleague of mine once said that it later feels like a body part has been amputated when you have to design without SpaceMouse after you have gotten used to it. I...
Computer Science

Eye of Agamotto – Dr Strange’s Amulet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Visual Art

NYPL Pairs E. L. Trouvelot’s Astronomical Pastel Drawings with NASA’s Photographs

Shoutout to Lauren Weiss for making these celestial pairings and sharing them with the world! From NYPL:. Building off of this sketch work, Trouvelot decided to do large pastel drawings of “the celestial phenomena as they appear…through the great modern telescopes.” What amazes me about these drawings is how detailed they seem to be—but I am no astronomer. I decided to investigate a bit further and pair them with NASA’s photographs, which were taken about 150 years after Trouvelot’s work to see just how precise his art really was.
Technology

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @CircuitPython @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display. This new guide goes over how to use the new display. Don’t be such a square – throw a curve-ball into your electronics with a curved-edge miniature display. Here’s a new “round rect” TFT display – it’s 1.69″ diagonal and has a high-density 220 ppi, 280×240 full color pixels with IPS any-angle viewing.
Visual Art

Fat Happy Sitting Pot #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Print this cute little pot friend from fishbowl38 on Thingiverse:. Inspired by Happy Sitting Pot by Lukki15. Pot has more rigid arms, legs and shoes! Pot is also now rounded. To print this, no supports are required and it sits flat on the print bed. To get the finish in...
Animals

How mushroom time-lapses are filmed #Photography @wired

Louie Schwartzberg is a pioneering artist who has filmed some stunning footage of mushrooms growing over the course of 40 years. WIRED goes behind-the-scenes with Louie to find out how these amazing time-lapses were made for Netflix’s Fantastic Fungi. Experience the movement, the greatest minds in fungi unite this fall...
Animals

Crab chicken arms #3DThursday #3DPrinting

The NEW chicken of the sea? From My3DPrintForge on Thingiverse:. Well I decided to make a Crab version of chicken arms. Have fun! 😀. Just add little Brim if your prints do not stick well. Overall printing time ~1,5h. As always this print is for entertainment purpose only. Please do...
New York City, NY

Made in NYC 9/8/2021 Featuring a Reel Change and LED Glasses

QT Py PCBs heading into the stencil machine (0:39) Soldering screens onto the PiOLED (0:51) Freshly stenciled LED Glasses prototypes (1:12) Panels of LED Glasses on top of Pick ‘n Place (1:16) #comingsoon. Printing labels (1:24) Iron beams coming together (1:38) See more Made in NYC!. Stop breadboarding and soldering...

