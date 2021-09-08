CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eldin Korok Seed 35

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: To get to this Korok, you should glide north from the top of the Abandoned North Mines where you find Yunobo down to the Isle of Rabac - the crab-shaped rock in the lava where the Shora Hah Shrine is located. On the top of the crab-like rock, you'll find a stone with a Korok under it.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isle#Shrine#Glide#The Abandoned North Mines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best Minecraft seeds for Minecraft 1.17

Looking for the best Minecraft seeds to start a new adventure? Whether you're looking for a remote survival island, a quaint village, or some of the rare biomes, we've got some excellent seeds to spawn into. Whatever your purpose, the seeds listed here should have you covered. With the upcoming release of Minecraft 1.18, there's a lot to be excited about if you're thinking of returning to Mojang's blocky sandbox.
Video GamesIGN

Chapter 4 - Into the Depths

Enter Wielder Tower and go into Chicory’s room to speak to her. After your brief chat, exit the tower and you’ll come across some bugs with a letter. The queen requests your presence in Grub Caverns. Grub Caverns is located east of the large city of Dinners in northern Picnic. To get there you’ll need to go through Nibble Tunnel. You can enter Nibble Tunnel like you did when you first went to Potluck. Walk through Spinich’s garden and then, go north to reach the tunnel.
Video GamesIGN

Hellpoint Developers React to 18 Minute Speedrun

Ride along with Hellpoint developers Mathieu Boudreau (Creative Director), and Marc-André Jutras (Technical Director) as they watch and react to an incredibly fast playthrough of their game by speedrunner junglerobba. There's some fun exploits here, and as always, a little bit of despair from the developers watching their game be broken. Enjoy! Checkout more from junglerobba here: https://www.speedrun.com/user/junglerobba https://www.twitch.tv/junglerobba https://twitter.com/junglerobba.
Video GamesIGN

Trophy and Achievement Guide

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Life is Strange: True Colors achievements/trophies. This list includes trophies that are obtained via collectibles as well as story-related trophies. There's a total of 41 trophies, including 34 Bronze, 0 Silver, 6 Gold, and 1 Platinum. If you're going for achievements, there are 40...
Video GamesIGN

Metroid Dread - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Samus Aran in the latest overview trailer for Metroid Dread. This gameplay overview shows us how Samus' abilities work, provides us with another look at the E.M.M.I robots, and gives us a peek at some exciting new Metroid Dread gameplay. Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Ganath Haros

You know, I can think of worse shores to randomly wash up on; Alphen sure did get lucky. Ganath Haros is a beautiful island and the fifth and final realm to explore in Tales of Arise before the second section of the game. Wield the Blazing Sword and join a...
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space: Remake Performance Video Preview

The Dead Space remake release date has been revealed alongside our very first look at how the game will improve on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is not a remaster of the first huge hit on X360 or is it a 4th Entry in the series. This is a brand new re-imagining of one of the best beloved and impactful horror titles since Resident Evil 4. Being powered by Frostbite offering Ray Tracing, Physically based Materials and a slew of other boosts, suit up and return to the USG Ishimura and look at where they are improving and what more they could do.
Video GamesIGN

How Oxenfree II's Villains Are Affecting the Original Game

Oxenfree 2's villains are messing with sources so powerful, they're actually affecting the fabric of the original Oxenfree, thanks to a series of new radio broadcasts being incorporated into the PC version of Oxenfree. Night School Studio, the developers behind the series, explain what's happening, their unique approach to fleshing out the world of the beloved adventure game, and how it will inform the Oxenfree 2 story and villains players will meet in 2022. Learn more about this unique Oxenfree ARG straight from the developers behind it in this new update video.
Video GamesIGN

Cramorant Guide - Builds and Tips

On this page, you can find everything needed to know concerning Cramorant's abilities, playstyle tips, build guides, and more. Difficulty: Expert Role: Attacker (Ranged) Unlock: 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems. Cramorant Overview Ratings:. Offense - 4 Stars. Endurance - 3 Stars. Mobility - 3 Stars. Scoring - 1.5...
RetailIGN

How to Access the Multiplayer Beta

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about gaining access to the multiplayer beta during both Weekend One and Weekend Two of the beta. To take part in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta, you'll need to have...
Video GamesIGN

Tuah Seashore

These monsters will generate an electric field too, so let it pass before whacking them again. Rinwell and Dohalim come to the rescue and guide you back to the nearby village, Thistlym. There's a purple Dahnan Owl before the next area (after meeting up with Rinwell and Dohalim). There isn't...
Video GamesIGN

Alpha Reaper

You will hunt this Gigant during the sub-quest Dohalim, Big Game Hunter The enemy is weak to earth and has a spirit core on its arm. It is also accompanied by two Apes which should definitely be dealt with first. After that, switch targets so you're locked at the enemy's core and start hitting it.
Video GamesIGN

Tales of Arise Review

I’ve got a long history with the Tales series. I was absolutely obsessed with Tales of Symphonia back on the GameCube, beating it at least four times, and I’ve been chasing that special kind of JRPG love for years – mostly without success. I’ve played Abyss, Graces, Hearts, and the acclaimed Vesperia, but they all felt like too much of a retread. Even Berseria, which felt like a good refresh for the series, didn’t do much for me. But Tales of Arise has finally rekindled that flame, feeling both like a brand-new game with an outstanding story and excellent combat while also making good use of the best ideas that have kept the series going for this long.
Video GamesIGN

Great Dragon

You'll hunt this Gigant during the sub-quest Claiming a Bounty in Viscint. Exit to the Traslida Highway and mark the quest as priority. Check the map so you can get as close to the dragon as you can, then fight the Boars directly below it. The ruckus will soon lure the gigant into joining the fray.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a JRPG-style overworld full of loot, quests, and random encounters

The most promising thing I've seen from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so far is its tabletop-style world map. At about a minute into the gameplay trailer from Sony's PlayStation showcase on Thursday, two chibi characters run around a field, unlocking a chest and moving toward markers. This is how you progress from quest to quest, much like roaming between cities and dungeons in a JRPG. And that's not the only thing this hybrid of D&D and Borderlands has taken from Japanese RPGs.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bone Marrow Review

Bone Marrow can best be described as 2048 with a cosmetic overhaul. You know, 2048, that game that everyone was playing on their phone a few years back?. Bone Marrow is an attempt to bring similar gameplay to console, but instead of just matching numbers and combining them to try and get to 2048, you have a character on the board that you control. And instead of matching just the numbers, you match items too. These correspond to health, armor, or weapon upgrades, and with every set number of moves your character is able to pick the items up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy