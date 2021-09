Columbia Sportswear Co. has appointed presidents to a pair of its banners. Now leading its high-performance outdoor apparel and equipment brand Mountain Hardwear is company veteran Troy Sicotte. Prior to Columbia naming Sicotte president of Mountain Hardwear, he served as its VP of sales for the past three years. Columbia said Sicotte co-led the team with director of finance Mike Parker during the search for a president. “My last three years with Mountain Hardwear have been the best ones in my career because of the hardworking and passionate people that have made this growth possible,” Sicotte said in a statement. “I’m honored to...