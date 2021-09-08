CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Eldin Korok Seed 37

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: This Korok can be found in a small ravine along the lower Death Mountain ridgeline, due east of the Abandoned North Mines above Goron City. In the ravine you'll find a circle of stones, but the missing stone is located on a peak directly above.

Posted by
PC Gamer

The best Minecraft seeds for Minecraft 1.17

Looking for the best Minecraft seeds to start a new adventure? Whether you're looking for a remote survival island, a quaint village, or some of the rare biomes, we've got some excellent seeds to spawn into. Whatever your purpose, the seeds listed here should have you covered. With the upcoming release of Minecraft 1.18, there's a lot to be excited about if you're thinking of returning to Mojang's blocky sandbox.
IGN

Chapter 4 - Into the Depths

Enter Wielder Tower and go into Chicory’s room to speak to her. After your brief chat, exit the tower and you’ll come across some bugs with a letter. The queen requests your presence in Grub Caverns. Grub Caverns is located east of the large city of Dinners in northern Picnic. To get there you’ll need to go through Nibble Tunnel. You can enter Nibble Tunnel like you did when you first went to Potluck. Walk through Spinich’s garden and then, go north to reach the tunnel.
IGN

Tuah Seashore

These monsters will generate an electric field too, so let it pass before whacking them again. Rinwell and Dohalim come to the rescue and guide you back to the nearby village, Thistlym. There's a purple Dahnan Owl before the next area (after meeting up with Rinwell and Dohalim). There isn't...
IGN

Cramorant Guide - Builds and Tips

On this page, you can find everything needed to know concerning Cramorant's abilities, playstyle tips, build guides, and more. Difficulty: Expert Role: Attacker (Ranged) Unlock: 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems. Cramorant Overview Ratings:. Offense - 4 Stars. Endurance - 3 Stars. Mobility - 3 Stars. Scoring - 1.5...
IGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Wario is the first character unlocked in Story mode. He becomes playable when you begin his mini-game set, Intro Games. Intro Games contains 13 mini-games, including the boss stage Spiky Wario. How to Play Wario. Wario is a flying character, and you propel him in any direction in the air...
IGN

Chapters 6-9: The Wielder Trials

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale walkthrough contains information for on the Wielder Trials. Chapters 6 through 9 involve completing the four Wielder Trials. These trails are located in the four corners of the Picnic Province and can be completed in any order. These are locations that were previously inaccessible without the ability to paint and swim on water. Completing each trial advances the story to the next chapter, but unlike previous chapters in the story, completing the Wielder Trials chapters do not unlike new brush abilities. See the list of the Wielder Trials in the list below, and click on each header to view our walkthrough for that trial. Each walkthrough includes directions to get to that trial and where to find all the collectibles in the process.
IGN

Boisterous Roper

You will be hunting this one during the sub-quest Opening Up Trade. But you can also kill it much sooner when you go through the Ulvhan Grotto for the first time. This Gigant roams the center of the Ulvhan Grotto and is accompanied two Ropers in battle. All enemies are weak to wind. As Alphen, use wind artes such as Orochi's Galeforce Fury or Severing Wind to rack up some good damage. The Gigant's arms have impressive reach however, so keep watch while fighting up close. Leaving Shionne on Auto is fine so long as you set her to "fight in moderation".
IGN

Dessert Kid 1

You can reach this kid after you unlock the Tenacity ability (the ability to paint and swim on water). Travel to Elevenses. Go one screen south and climb the walls of the Master Gallery building to reach the top of the cliff on the east side. After climbing to the roof of the Master Gallery, climb the rest of the cliff wall to reach the very top. Walk one screen east. You’ll reach the river and find Dessert Kid 1 in the tree trunk on the southwest corner of the screen.
IGN

Tales of Arise Review

I’ve got a long history with the Tales series. I was absolutely obsessed with Tales of Symphonia back on the GameCube, beating it at least four times, and I’ve been chasing that special kind of JRPG love for years – mostly without success. I’ve played Abyss, Graces, Hearts, and the acclaimed Vesperia, but they all felt like too much of a retread. Even Berseria, which felt like a good refresh for the series, didn’t do much for me. But Tales of Arise has finally rekindled that flame, feeling both like a brand-new game with an outstanding story and excellent combat while also making good use of the best ideas that have kept the series going for this long.
IGN

Axiom Verge 2 Wiki Guide

There are nine weapons that you can find in Axiom Verge 2. Only three of them are needed to advance in the story. However, the most powerful weapons are optional, and they will make your journey easier if you pick them up.
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Highlights Exploration, Combat and Mysteries

Mercury Steam’s has received a new trailer providing an overview for what can be expected. It starts with bounty hunter Samus Aran traveling to Planet ZDR to investigate a strange transmission. However, it quickly becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem on the planet and various mysteries lay beneath the surface.
IGN

How to Unlock Everything

WarioWare: Get It Together! has quite a few blank, question-mark-filled spaces when you first start. There are more than a dozen characters, microgames, multiplayer games, ranked mode, cosmetics, art, and more to unlock in WarioWare: Get It Together. Here's how to unlock everything in WarioWare: Get It Together!. How to...
IGN

Dead Space: Remake Performance Video Preview

The Dead Space remake release date has been revealed alongside our very first look at how the game will improve on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is not a remaster of the first huge hit on X360 or is it a 4th Entry in the series. This is a brand new re-imagining of one of the best beloved and impactful horror titles since Resident Evil 4. Being powered by Frostbite offering Ray Tracing, Physically based Materials and a slew of other boosts, suit up and return to the USG Ishimura and look at where they are improving and what more they could do.

