Eldin Korok Seed 38

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale walkthrough contains information for on the Wielder Trials. Chapters 6 through 9 involve completing the four Wielder Trials. These trails are located in the four corners of the Picnic Province and can be completed in any order. These are locations that were previously inaccessible without the ability to paint and swim on water. Completing each trial advances the story to the next chapter, but unlike previous chapters in the story, completing the Wielder Trials chapters do not unlike new brush abilities. See the list of the Wielder Trials in the list below, and click on each header to view our walkthrough for that trial. Each walkthrough includes directions to get to that trial and where to find all the collectibles in the process.