CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eldin Korok Seed 38

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: You can find a Korok hiding under a stone along the ridges south of Lake Darman, leading up to Death Mountain. Climb the large ridge path south of the lake to find a small stone along the edge. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best Minecraft seeds for Minecraft 1.17

Looking for the best Minecraft seeds to start a new adventure? Whether you're looking for a remote survival island, a quaint village, or some of the rare biomes, we've got some excellent seeds to spawn into. Whatever your purpose, the seeds listed here should have you covered. With the upcoming release of Minecraft 1.18, there's a lot to be excited about if you're thinking of returning to Mojang's blocky sandbox.
Video GamesIGN

Tuah Seashore

These monsters will generate an electric field too, so let it pass before whacking them again. Rinwell and Dohalim come to the rescue and guide you back to the nearby village, Thistlym. There's a purple Dahnan Owl before the next area (after meeting up with Rinwell and Dohalim). There isn't...
Video GamesIGN

Chapter 4 - Into the Depths

Enter Wielder Tower and go into Chicory’s room to speak to her. After your brief chat, exit the tower and you’ll come across some bugs with a letter. The queen requests your presence in Grub Caverns. Grub Caverns is located east of the large city of Dinners in northern Picnic. To get there you’ll need to go through Nibble Tunnel. You can enter Nibble Tunnel like you did when you first went to Potluck. Walk through Spinich’s garden and then, go north to reach the tunnel.
Video GamesIGN

WarioWare: Get It Together! - Check Out 15 Nintendo-themed Microgames

See 9-Volt's story intro and some of his Nintendo Classics microgames in action in WarioWare: Get It Together for the Nintendo Switch. These microgames feature scenes and gameplay elements from old and new Nintendo games like Ice Climbers, Super Mario Bros., Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more. What microgames do you recognize? 9-Volt Story Intro 00:00:00 Nintendo Classics Microgame Gameplay 00:01:12.
Video GamesIGN

Tales of Arise Review

I’ve got a long history with the Tales series. I was absolutely obsessed with Tales of Symphonia back on the GameCube, beating it at least four times, and I’ve been chasing that special kind of JRPG love for years – mostly without success. I’ve played Abyss, Graces, Hearts, and the acclaimed Vesperia, but they all felt like too much of a retread. Even Berseria, which felt like a good refresh for the series, didn’t do much for me. But Tales of Arise has finally rekindled that flame, feeling both like a brand-new game with an outstanding story and excellent combat while also making good use of the best ideas that have kept the series going for this long.
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space: Remake Performance Video Preview

The Dead Space remake release date has been revealed alongside our very first look at how the game will improve on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is not a remaster of the first huge hit on X360 or is it a 4th Entry in the series. This is a brand new re-imagining of one of the best beloved and impactful horror titles since Resident Evil 4. Being powered by Frostbite offering Ray Tracing, Physically based Materials and a slew of other boosts, suit up and return to the USG Ishimura and look at where they are improving and what more they could do.
Video GamesIGN

Ganath Haros

You know, I can think of worse shores to randomly wash up on; Alphen sure did get lucky. Ganath Haros is a beautiful island and the fifth and final realm to explore in Tales of Arise before the second section of the game. Wield the Blazing Sword and join a...
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Bombers’ Notebook: Tumbo

Kids can get away with anything. Why? Because they’re cute. Especially when they’re an adorable fish baby. So it’s okay that little Tumbo says Link’s face is weird, even though we well-informed adults know that Link does not have a weird face, but an incredibly handsome, well-sculpted one. We forgive you, Tumbo, you adorable little noodle.
Video GamesIGN

Trophy and Achievement Guide

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Life is Strange: True Colors achievements/trophies. This list includes trophies that are obtained via collectibles as well as story-related trophies. There's a total of 41 trophies, including 34 Bronze, 0 Silver, 6 Gold, and 1 Platinum. If you're going for achievements, there are 40...
Video GamesIGN

Cramorant Guide - Builds and Tips

On this page, you can find everything needed to know concerning Cramorant's abilities, playstyle tips, build guides, and more. Difficulty: Expert Role: Attacker (Ranged) Unlock: 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems. Cramorant Overview Ratings:. Offense - 4 Stars. Endurance - 3 Stars. Mobility - 3 Stars. Scoring - 1.5...
Video GamesIGN

All Records of Iki Locations

This page of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima wiki guide details what you need to know about the 25 Records of Iki, documents and scrolls found throughout the Iki Island DLC. Much like the Records from the main game, Records of Iki give additional details and lore around the story's major characters and the overall story and setting.
Video GamesIGN

Chapters 6-9: The Wielder Trials

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale walkthrough contains information for on the Wielder Trials. Chapters 6 through 9 involve completing the four Wielder Trials. These trails are located in the four corners of the Picnic Province and can be completed in any order. These are locations that were previously inaccessible without the ability to paint and swim on water. Completing each trial advances the story to the next chapter, but unlike previous chapters in the story, completing the Wielder Trials chapters do not unlike new brush abilities. See the list of the Wielder Trials in the list below, and click on each header to view our walkthrough for that trial. Each walkthrough includes directions to get to that trial and where to find all the collectibles in the process.
Video GamesIGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Orbulon is unlocked in Story mode. He becomes playable shortly after you begin his mini-game set, Culture. Culture contains 23 mini-games including the boss stage Drawbridge Dilemma. How to Play Orbulon. Orbulon is a flying character who can move freely in any direction in the air. His ability is his...
Video GamesIGN

Dessert Kid 1

You can reach this kid after you unlock the Tenacity ability (the ability to paint and swim on water). Travel to Elevenses. Go one screen south and climb the walls of the Master Gallery building to reach the top of the cliff on the east side. After climbing to the roof of the Master Gallery, climb the rest of the cliff wall to reach the very top. Walk one screen east. You’ll reach the river and find Dessert Kid 1 in the tree trunk on the southwest corner of the screen.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Wario Ware: Get It Together Includes a Breath of The Wild Microgame

Nintendo’s newest release is Wario Ware: Get It Together, which is out now. As its new feature, it introduces unique, character-based move sets to the series’ addictive microgames. But like all previous Wario Ware games, Get it Together continues the tradition of fun Nintendo cameos. The most recently spotted one is a real treat for Zelda fans!
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Koopa Kast 113 – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Koopa Kast 113 – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Pure Nintendo founder and all around Nintendo geek. Nintendo systems have always been home to my most favorite gaming memories but I also enjoy video games on any platform. The first system I purchased was a Nintendo GameCube but I grew up playing the NES, SNES, and all of the various Game Boy models.
Video GamesIGN

Hellpoint Developers React to 18 Minute Speedrun

Ride along with Hellpoint developers Mathieu Boudreau (Creative Director), and Marc-André Jutras (Technical Director) as they watch and react to an incredibly fast playthrough of their game by speedrunner junglerobba. There's some fun exploits here, and as always, a little bit of despair from the developers watching their game be broken. Enjoy! Checkout more from junglerobba here: https://www.speedrun.com/user/junglerobba https://www.twitch.tv/junglerobba https://twitter.com/junglerobba.

Comments / 0

Community Policy