CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Busy September Calendar Showcases CDFW Programs

escalontimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder, certain wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. All calendar items are also subject to change due to the changing conditions...

www.escalontimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Waterfowl Hunting#Fish And Wildlife Service#Birds#Cdfw#The Flyway School Program#Yolo Basin Foundation#Flyway#Mountain Quail#B5#B6#D6#D7
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Related
Mendota, CAescalontimes.com

CDFW Prepares To Welcome Dove Hunters To Wildlife Areas

California’s dove season opened Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has prepared crop fields at many of its most popular wildlife areas throughout the state to attract doves and provide productive dove hunting opportunities for the public. “It looks like it’s going to be...
Agriculturekymkemp.com

CDFW Launches New Funding Opportunity For Cannabis Cultivators

Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) today announced a call for concept proposals in preparation for the qualified cultivator funding opportunity. The Qualified Cultivator Funding Opportunity, Proposal Solicitation Notice is scheduled for...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Beachgoers Left in Total Shock as Woman Walks Giraffe Down Santa Monica Beach

Ah, Santa Monica pier. For those geographically challenged, the pier is located at the foot of Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica, California right here in the US. The popular spot is home to a small amusement park, concession stand classics like hot dogs on a stick, and even fishing. It’s also somewhat of an Instagram haven with stunning views of the water and ferris wheel. Santa Monica draws in hoards of crowds from all over the world, meaning the opportunities for people watching are really endless.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Island Park Showcase brings out hundreds to promote small businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a sunny, Sunday afternoon in downtown Fargo, hundreds of people packed the area of Island Park for the weekend showcase. Many vendors lined the walkways, finally getting a chance to get back out in the public after last summer was impacted by COVID-19. “This show is really important to us, we’ve been doing it for probably about 10 years now and after last year not being able to participate in shows like this, it’s to see the turnout that they’ve gotten out today.” said Jen Wionarowicz.
PetsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Grand Teton National Park Has A Pet Leash Rule For A Reason

News stories are released on a daily basis that involve someone that thinks they don't need to follow the rules that are put in place for safety in National Parks all over the country. It seems that the number of stories are quadrupled for Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks! This summer has been action packed in the National Parks with a record number of people visiting, so obviously that means more rule breakers.
California StatePosted by
Travel Bugs World

This Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the United States.

Now is an excellent time to explore locally and travel to the wonders of the United States. So, we took a closer look at travelers' favorites in the United States according to the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. We looked at why you should travel there and why they were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users. Keep reading to find out which Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the U.S.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Channel Islands Is A Little-Known National Park In Southern California That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

You don’t need to venture far to find an island paradise. One just off the Southern California coast is reachable by ferry, boat, or plane. You can easily enjoy the Mediterranean-style climate during the cooler months of the year. You can also spend time exploring the known 2,000 plant and animals species by swimming, snorkeling, […] The post Channel Islands Is A Little-Known National Park In Southern California That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
AgriculturePosted by
The Sierra Nevada Ally

CDFW Offers Grants to Cannabis Cultivators

Today, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) announced a call for concept proposals in preparation for the qualified cultivator funding opportunity. The Qualified Cultivator Funding Opportunity, Proposal Solicitation Notice is scheduled for release in fall of this year and will be open for...
Beaverton, ORcedarmillnews.com

Business News September 2021

The Cedar Mill Business Association continues Monthly Speaker/Networking meetings on Zoom. Join us to learn about the current threats to small businesses and what they can do to prevent their business from falling victim to cybercrime. Speaker Frank Bubenik is a partner in Beaverton based Compass Computing Group. Frank, the mayor of Tualatin, has over 20 years of experience in IT.
Petaluma, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

A Unique Antique Store Is Hiding Inside Of This Historic Bank In Northern California

There’s nothing like exploring an antique shop you’ve never visited before, especially if it’s in a memorable location. Vintage Bank Antiques is a unique store that’s hiding in a historic bank of all places! You can explore three entire levels of gorgeous antiques when you enter this one-of-a-kind antique warehouse. All the while, you’ll be […] The post A Unique Antique Store Is Hiding Inside Of This Historic Bank In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Francisco, CAnobhillgazette.com

September Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

Variants (and variations) on a theme: Literary readings continue, some in person, many virtual, all interesting. Sports, politics, technology and California wildfires are all on the agenda from thoughtful authors. Keep reading — and keep the faith. September 2. Remember Who You Are: What Pedro Gomez Showed Us About Baseball...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Haul Any Load With These 6 Hiking Boots

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Boots are some of the trickiest pieces of gear to test. Because every hiker’s feet are unique, picking the best models is a more subjective task than with other products. That’s why each boot we test lands on at least two different sets of feet. Our team of 75 testers has sampled more than 90 new pairs of shoes and boots in the last year, and we added in 10 additional older boot models that fit the burly niche. That was our starting point for this test. Once the feedback started rolling in, it came time to cull the herd. All of the boots in this test needed to be able to handle pack loads of at least 40 pounds, and we struck anything that couldn’t take that weight from the list. We also looked at durability, waterproofing, and comfort to narrow our final selections (many that didn’t make the cut wet out, had stitches come loose, or just plain hurt) until we had a list of roughly 12 of the highest-performing backpacking boots available. Then, with a special eye toward “burliness,” which we’re defining as the ability to carry heavy loads in difficult terrain without falling apart after a handful of seasons, we went into the field one more time for some final notes. The result is this list of the top options. —Ryan Wichelns, Footwear Category Manager.
Agricultureescalontimes.com

Mussel Sticker Available To Purchase Online

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is advising boat and vessel owners that registration and the Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Fee stickers are now available as separate transactions online. This change comes after the California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways revised its rules to meet federal requirements.
Lifestyleobserver-me.com

Great Circle Trail celebration at Nahmakanta Public Land

Please join the Bureau of Parks and Lands at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 for the grand opening of the Great Circle Trail at Nahmakanta Public Reserved Land located in the heart of the Katahdin region. This new 30-mile hiking trail loop connects the Turtle Ridge Loop, Debsconeag Loop trail, and the Appalachian Trail into one large network that encompasses a large portion of the Nahmakanta Unit. The trail can be hiked in bite-sized sections or as a multi-day adventure utilizing eight remote campsites accessed by the trail.
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

ON THE CORNER

The Escalon High School marquee, which promotes upcoming school and sports activities for EHS, is being replaced. Officials said the previous marquee basically stopped operating and they were unable to get replacement parts, opting instead for a full replacement project. Workers were busy on Friday, Sept. 3 putting the new marquee in place, at the corner of Yosemite and Escalon avenues.
Small Business1450wlaf.com

WLAF’s business feature showcases Circle V Baits this week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Local artisan Verlon Caudill has been hand carving and painting fishing lures for more than 50 years. He is also an accomplished quilter of nearly 40 years, makes black powder muskets and is a crafter of hand carved wood art. Owner of Circle V Baits, Caudill...
Knights Ferry, CAescalontimes.com

Clean Up Volunteers Being Sought

National Public Lands Day is an amazing outdoor volunteer opportunity for all ages. On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will work with park rangers at Knights Ferry Recreation Area planting trees, picking up trash, painting BBQs, maintaining trails, removing invasive species, and spreading wildflower seeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy